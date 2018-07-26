Chrissy Teigen is known for having a hilarious personality, hitting back at trolls on social media with her good-natured digs — and despite being married, her husband John Legend isn’t out of the line of fire! From commenting “hahahaha loser” on a photo of the “All of Me” singer to ruining a sweet wedding memory by joking, “eff that dude talk about zero talent,” Legend has been the brunt of his wife’s jokes many times.

Scroll through to relive every time the Lip Sync Battle host trolled her Grammy Award-winner husband!