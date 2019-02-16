Taking him down a peg! Chrissy Teigen joked about cheating on her husband, John Legend, after the “All of Me” singer boasted about how much their son, Miles, 8 months, looked like him.

The comment came after the Cravings: Hungry for More author, 33, shared a photo of her toddler on Instagram on Friday, February 15.

“Someone had a wonderful valentine’s dinner with @alanavanderaa and @chrishimmm! maybe he will fit into these shoes by next v-day,” she captioned the adorable shot.

The 10-time Grammy winner was quick to respond, writing, “He is me!”

The Lip Sync Battle cohost couldn’t resist teasing her spouse, responding, “@johnlegend it’s important to cheat with people who look like your husband.”

Other stars were also quick to chime in, with Katharine McPhee writing, “Honey I Shrunk John Legend — coming to theaters this spring” and Halle Berry adding, “WOW I approve of this content.”

Teigen regularly trolls Legend on social media: In June, she shared a photo on Instagram of the pair’s daughter, Luna, 2, holding an Arthur doll after a meme went viral comparing the musician to the popular Canadian children’s book character. “Luna and daddy,” she wrote on the post.

The Twitter star also took a jab at the Emmy winner on their fifth wedding anniversary after he announced that he would be joining the cast of The Voice on the same day that her Cravings by Chrissy Teigen cookware line debuted at Target.

“12 years ago today, I met the man of my dreams,” Teigen captioned a picture via Twitter from their wedding. “And 5 years ago today, we got married. We have two babies and some pups and a life I am grateful to have. My everything, I love you and am so proud of the story we’ve created. But you are an a–hole for releasing your @nbcthevoice news on my target launch day for real.”

The model and the record producer got hitched in September 2013.

