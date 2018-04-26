John Legend is fully aware that fans believe he looks like the Canadian cartoon character Arthur.

The “All of Me” crooner, 39, and wife Chrissy Teigen partnered with Google Duo to poke fun at the animated aardvark comparisons on Wednesday, April 25. (She previously compared her hubby and Arthur via Twitter in February 2017.)

Legend tries on various outfits in a new advertisement for the service, a “simple video calling app,” while pregnant Teigen, 32, lounges in bed.

“I need some help. I’m trying to pick out an outfit. What do you think of this one?” the 10-time Grammy winner asks the Sports Illustrated model on the phone, who quips back, “It’s 90 degrees out. Why are you wearing a turtle neck?”

The “Love Me Now” singer then moves on to other getups. After many outfits gone wrong, a seemingly unimpressed Teigen tells him, “Come back with something strong, please.”

Finally, Legend nails the look by dressing head-to-toe as the cartoon. “Arthur!” Teigen exclaims, to which Legend replies, “Who’s Arthur?”

The Lip Sync Battle cohost laughs, which leads the Oscar winner to clench his fist as Arthur infamously does when he’s under pressure.

Teigen posted the ad on social media and wrote: “*bows.*”

