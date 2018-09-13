Newest addition! John Legend will have a red chair of his own when he joins season 16 of The Voice.

The “Love Me Now” singer, 39, will replace Jennifer Hudson, who is set to star as a coach for the talent series’ 15th season, which will premiere on NBC Monday, September 24, followed by season 16 in the spring.

“I’m thrilled to join the coaches of The Voice,” Legend said in a press release on Thursday, September 13. “I’ve been a guest and mentor on the show multiple times and I’m so excited to discover talented singers and help them make the most of their gift. I hope the world is ready for #TeamJL.”

The “All of Me” crooner will join returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, along with host Carson Daly.

Legend’s new gig comes days after he achieved EGOT status, having won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award. Legend accomplished the rare feat on Sunday, September 9, at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards when he won Outstanding Variety Special as a producer for Jesus Chris Superstar. He is also the proud owner of 10 Grammys and an Oscar for his track “Glory,” featured in 2014’s Selma. He earned a Tony in 2017 for coproducing the play Jitney.

Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, shared a sweet photo of the couple embracing after he was honored. The Lip Sync Battle cohost, 32, also posted a picture of Legend alongside producers Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, who also joined the distinguished group of EGOT winers. “EGOT GOATS” she captioned the snapshot.

The “You & I” singer also wrote a heartfelt message about his big win. “Before tonight, only 12 people had won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony in competitive categories,” he wrote via Instagram. “Sirs Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice and I joined that group when we won an Emmy for our production of their legendary show Jesus Christ Superstar. So happy to be part of this team. So honored they trusted me to play Jesus Christ. So amazed to be in such rarefied air. #EGOT.”

