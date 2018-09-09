Add it to his list of accolades! John Legend is reaping the rewards of his starring role in Jesus Christ Superstar, winning an Emmy on Sunday, September 9, and achieving the rare EGOT status. (Winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award.)

The 39-year-old “Love Me Now” crooner officially reached that status on Sunday during the Creative Arts Emmy Awards when he took home the award for Outstanding Variety Special as a producer of the live production that aired on NBC in April.

Legend boasts 10 Grammy Awards as well as a 2015 Oscar for his anthem “Glory,” which was featured in the movie Selma. His Tony award came in 2017 for his role as a co-producer on Jitney, where he won for Best Revival of a Play.

The Ohio native’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, took to Twitter to share her excitement for her love ahead of the awards show, and poke fun at her memorable 2015 Oscars ugly cry meme.

“Heading to creative arts Emmys between tapings of @lsb!” she tweeted about leaving the set of Lip Sync Battle. “If Jesus Christ Superstar wins, john will have his EGOT. And I will make an even uglier cry face.”

The Lip Sync Battle host, 32, later added a photo of Legend alongside Jesus Christ Superstar writers and producers Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber — who also achieved EGOT status — on Sunday night. “EGOT GOATS,” she captioned the pic that shows the three men joyfully holding up their Emmy awards.

Legend, for his part, couldn’t help but humbly gush over the milestone.

“Before tonight, only 12 people had won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony in competitive categories,” Legend wrote alongside an Instagram pic. “Sirs Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice and I joined that group when we won an Emmy for our production of their legendary show Jesus Christ Superstar. So happy to be part of this team. So honored they trusted me to play Jesus Christ. So amazed to be in such rarefied air. #EGOT”

