Hubba hubba! Chris Hemsworth, John Legend, Tom Hiddleston and more guys attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards in association with HUGO BOSS at Tate Modern on September 5, 2018 in London, England. And, making our fashion-loving hearts soar. These handsome fellows, who work in television or music, dressed up for the occasion.

The red carpet was full of hunks dressed in their best. From Daniel Kaluuya’s floral tie to Tom Hiddleston’s classic tux to Chadwick Boseman’s ivory ensemble, each look was neat and snazzy.

Scroll through to see our top 10 picks for the hottest hunks at the 2018 GQ Men of the Year Awards!