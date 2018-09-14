For better or worse … including stealing each other’s thunder. Chrissy Teigen had some sweet — and hilarious — words for her husband John Legend on their fifth wedding anniversary following a big day for both of their careers.

“12 years ago today, I met the man of my dreams. And 5 years ago today, we got married,” the 32-year-old Cravings author penned alongside a wedding photo. “We have two babies and some pups and a life I am grateful to have. My everything, I love you and am so proud of the story we’ve created.”

However, the message wasn’t all mushy, with Teigen quipping, “But you are an a–hole for releasing your @nbcthevoice news on my target launch day for real.”

Hours earlier, the 39-year-old “All of Me” singer announced that he’ll be joining the reality competition series The Voice as a coach.

Coincidentally the model had some very important news of her own to share.

“I don’t know if i’m allowed to say anything,” Teigen said in an Instagram Story on Thursday, September 13 where she can be seen holding her 3-month-old son. “But Miles and I are about to have one of the biggest days of our lives.”

Hours later, Teigen revealed that her Cravings collection kitchenware line is set to be sold exclusively at Target starting on Sunday, September 30. The Lip Sync Battle cohost shared her excitement in multiple subsequent social media posts alongside Legend and their children, Miles and Luna, 2.

The EGOT winning crooner also got in on the action, tweeting, “Chrissy’s new Cravings kitchenware line is coming soon to a @Target near you. And it’s beautiful!!!”

Teigen and Legend tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy on September 14, 2013.

