Baby No. 4! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Surrogate Pregnant With a Boy

Party of six! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their fourth child, via surrogate, multiple sources confirm in the new issue of Us Weekly. In August, Us reported that the couple, who used a surrogate for their third child, 11-month-old Chicago, had one embryo left, a male. Now he’s due to arrive “in very early May,” says an insider.

In addition to baby Chicago, the couple are also parents to North, 5, and Saint, 3, and another source reveals that 38-year-old Kardashian “always wanted four kids.” For more on the reality star’s surrogacy journey, check out the video above.

