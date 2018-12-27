Already making a statement! Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, are known to turn heads with their fashion, but at their Christmas Eve party this year, it was their 5-year-old daughter, North West, who stole the show rocking a bold red lip.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, posted a series of pictures to Twitter on Wednesday, December 26. The mother of three looks stunning in a white dress alongside West, 41, who sported light pink hair and North in all black with her normally curly hair straightened.

Kardashian and the Yeezy founder’s son, Saint, 3, meanwhile, wore his hair in braids, and the Selfish author held their 11-month-old daughter, Chicago, on her hip in all the pics.

The KKW Beauty founder revealed on Twitter that it was North’s idea to wear the lipstick at the event. “She picked it though! It’s a special occasion!” Kardashian wrote. She even added: “It just might be a new Classic Red Lip I have launch VERY soon.”

Scroll down to see the Kardashian-West family’s holiday photos.