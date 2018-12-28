Chrissy Teigen loves all of John Legend. The Cravings cookbook author, 33, penned a sweet note to her husband on his 40th birthday and stayed true to herself by giving what some deemed to be a little too much information.

“Happy 40th birthday to the most incredible man,” she captioned a series of pictures of the “All of Me” singer via Instagram on Friday, December 28. “The best father, hardest worker, best lover, best friend I could ever imagine. Every day I am grateful for how much you love us and how much you both say it and show it. You are one of a kind.”

She added: “I am grateful to your family for creating and raising such a pure, sweet, brilliant man. The world has been blessed by your 40 years on this planet. I love you. I showed you that this morning BOOYAHHHH.”

A fan wasn’t happy with Teigen’s compliments and called her out for being too detailed. The Twitter user wrote, “2nd time in 2 days I’ve seen someone raving about their husband’s attributes, including ‘best lover.’ And I’m now throwing up in my mouth. Looking at you, @chrissyteigen,” to which the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model replied, “A lover isn’t just a sex thing. But ideally, it includes it.”

The Lip Sync Battle commentator is known for trolling the “Ordinary People” crooner every chance she gets, even calling him an “a–hole” on their fifth wedding anniversary.

Legend and Teigen met in 2007 when she played his love interest in his “Stereo” music video. They started dating shortly after and got married in September 2013. The couple share daughter Luna, 2, and son Miles, 7 months.

“When Chrissy’s breast-feeding, I’m out playing with Luna in the yard,” the incoming Voice coach told Us Weekly exclusively shortly after their son’s birth. “The idea of splitting up is a little different than what we had before. But it’s good to have two of us there to handle the two of them.”

He added at the time, “When you have a joint project like this — raising kids together — I think for us, it’s brought us closer together.”

