Believe it or not, the biggest star on the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards was not a nominee. Instead, it was one of the women who served Fiji water to the A-list attendees.

The unidentified brunette appeared in the background of countless photos throughout the night, strategically photobombing one celebrity after another. She shamelessly stared into photographers’ camera lenses while standing off to the side in her blue dress and holding a tray of water bottles. (She was later identified as model Kelleth Cuthbert).

Naturally, viewers at home did not let the woman go unnoticed. “There could be 100 Fiji waters on the red carpet… but it only takes one to quench your thirst,” one Twitter user wrote, hilariously paraphrasing a quote that Lady Gaga repeated throughout her press tour for A Star Is Born.

Another tweeter quipped, “FYI: I have already written 200 pages of the Fiji Water girl’s inner monologue tonight.” A third user tweeted, “If Bradley Cooper doesn’t bring the Fiji girl out on stage to perform ‘Shallow’ with him I’m turning this show off.”

One person even launched a parody Twitter account on behalf of the woman. The page’s bio reads, “You thirsty?”

Fiji has been the official brand of water served at the Golden Globes since 2015. Time reported that the company teamed up with Matrix Model Staffing at last year’s show in an attempt to ensure that the water bottles were more prominently featured in red carpet photos.

Scroll down to see photos of the viral “Fiji Water Girl” with celebs!