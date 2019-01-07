After much sleuthing, the waitress who stole the spotlight on the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards — and subsequently became known as the “Fiji Water Girl” — has been identified.

Kelleth Cuthbert drove Twitter wild after she strategically photobombed countless celebrities while handing out bottles of Fiji Water outside The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 6. She was not ashamed of staring into photographers’ cameras while making a statement in a blue dress.

The 5-foot-9 model amused many viewers at home as she shamelessly posed behind stars including Amy Adams, Dakota Fanning, Luke Evans and Idris Elba. After her identity was revealed, Cuthbert poked fun at her newfound title on Instagram, writing, “Not the worst way to spend a Sunday… #goldenglobesfijigirl #fijiwatergirl.” Her post racked up more than 32,000 likes.

Here are five things to know about the “Fiji Water Girl.”

1. She Is No Stranger to the Modeling World

According to Cuthbert’s website, she has modeled for agencies across North America, including Wilhelmina in Los Angeles and Chicago, Plutino in Toronto, Heffner in Seattle and Donna Baldwin in Denver. She has even worked with East West in Frankfurt, Germany.

2. She Is From Canada

The brunette hails Toronto, but she currently lives in Los Angeles. She told Glamour after the Golden Globes that she used to be a social worker, specializing in mental health and addiction counseling, before deciding to fully commit to modeling.

3. She Is Overwhelmed by the Attention

Cuthbert couldn’t help but laugh at the online chatter surrounding her appearance at the Globes. “I do love a good meme, so I think it’s incredibly ironic and funny that I’m one now. The first meme of 2019, apparently!” she told Glamour. “My husband is laughing very hard about all of this. … This is something I would go viral for. I feel like I’ve been photobombing people since I was a kid.”

4. Her Instagram Followers Skyrocketed During the Globes

The viral sensation had about 53,000 followers the morning of the awards show, but she now has more than 84,000 and counting. She told the magazine that she has received hundreds of texts and DMs.

5. She Did Her Own Hair and Makeup

Cuthbert, who insisted that she did not purposely photobomb celebs, told Glamour that she took the Globes gig as a side job. “I wish now that I hadn’t chosen to sleep in a little longer,” she joked. “I thought, ‘I don’t need to put that much effort into myself. No one’s really going to see me.’”

