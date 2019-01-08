An unexpected superstar. While celebrities went all out to look perfect on the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet, one non-famous person ended up stealing the spotlight — a young lady who was quickly dubbed the “Fiji Water Girl.”

Model Kelleth Cuthbert is the individual who photobombed some of the biggest names in Hollywood during the Sunday, January 6, event in Los Angeles, but while everyone was talking about her perfect product placement in almost every picture, the Toronto native didn’t know she caused such a stir.

“I had no idea during the show,” Cuthbert, 31, tells Us Weekly exclusively. “I didn’t find out until the very end of the red carpet section when stragglers were showing me photos on their phone.”

Cuthbert appeared behind stars such as Idris Elba, Amy Adams and Dakota Fanning, but her favorite moment came with comedian Jim Carrey. “I grew up on his movies and think he’s a really funny person to be lurking behind,” she gushed.

The model said she’s “very surprised” at all the attention because she was just doing her job. “The red carpet is so busy with so many photographers everywhere,” she explained, “you’re bound to be caught in the crossfires.”

While the sudden attention is surprising to Cuthbert, she wants to use it to her advantage. “I would love to do a Fiji Water ad [in the future],” she continued. “For now, I’m focusing on doing as much acting and modeling as possible. I thrive on being busy.”

Cuthbert was on hand to photobomb guests Alec Benjamin and John David Washington on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday, January 7. “Does this count as a @j_corden photobomb? Tune in tonight!” she captioned an Instagram picture of herself pointing to a poster of host James Corden shortly before the show aired.

With reporting by Emily Marcus.

