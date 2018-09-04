Happy Birthday, Beyoncé! The 22-time Grammy winner turns 37 on Tuesday, September 4, and we’re celebrating Queen Bey with a sartorial trip down memory lane. An ultra-glam diva dating back to her girl band days, the mom of three never shies away from a statement-making look and we love her for it!

Since bursting onto the scene in the early 2000s with Destiny’s Child, Beyoncé has rocked everything from coordinating ensembles to curve-hugging couture with ease. Even her costumes make news, with the “Formation” singer regularly teaming up with high-fashion houses like Balmain, Gucci and more for her history-making 2018 Coachella performances and On The Run tours with hubby Jay-Z. And while Bey’s otherworldly glow has remained a constant over the years, she’s rocked countless hair colors and styles and looked #flawless every step of the way.

In honor of Queen Bey’s 37th birthday, we’re taking a look back at her ever-changing fashion from twinning with her Destiny’s Child bandmates to slaying the red carpet atop countless best dressed lists. Keep scrolling to see her style evolution!