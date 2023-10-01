Beyoncé is said to be following Taylor Swift‘s lead and is in talks to release Renaissance on the big screen via AMC Theaters, multiple outlets report.

The Renaissance World Tour movie — which is likely to include scenes from her live shows, a look behind-the-scenes at making the tour and album as well as her some of her long-awaited visual components — is eyeing a December 1 release date, both Variety and Deadline report.

The “Break My Soul” singer’s Renaissance World Tour began in May and has enjoyed a blockbuster run, selling out venues across Europe and the U.S., and is expected to end with box office receipts totaling more than $560 million. Several fans noted via social media that shows in Beyoncé’s hometown, Houston, seemed to be filmed.

Beyoncé previously directed her Homecoming concert film in 2018 as well as visual albums for Lemonade (2016) and Black Is King (2020). Homecoming was the first of her three-film deal with Netflix. It isn’t clear if the Renaissance movie could eventually hit the streaming platform as part of that deal.

Related: Beyonce's 'Renaissance' World Tour: Every Jaw-Dropping Outfit The Renaissance is here! Beyoncé kicked off her highly-anticipated world tour on Wednesday, May 10, delivering drama with her vocals and her wardrobe. The 41-year-old hitmaker blessed fans at Stockholm’s Friends Arena with a 37-song set list that opened with her beloved 2003 track, “Dangerously in Love.” As she belted out the melody, which comes […]

Variety notes that the Texas native is expected to sign a deal much like Swift’s. Since Beyoncé is going through the theater rather than a movie studio, she’ll get a bigger payday — taking home more than 50 percent of the worldwide box office.

Swift’s Eras Tour movie will debut on October 13. Swift is on stage for upwards of three hours during her live shows, but the film’s run time is listed as two hours and 45 minutes.

The Eras Tour movie broke AMC’s single-day U.S. presale records, earning more than $26 million on the first day. The Exorcist: Believer moved to October 6 just to avoid conflicting with the pop star. Swift’s movie could earn over $100 million on opening weekend, easily giving her the biggest opening ever for a concert movie. However, Beyoncé’s Renaissance movie could give Swift a run for her money.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Swiftie Guide to 'Eras Tour' Movie: From Surprise Songs to Scoring Tickets Taylor Swift is making her fans’ wildest dreams come true this fall with a filmed version of The Eras Tour in theaters nationwide — but tickets are already going fast. Swift, 33, officially announced the project on Thursday, August 31, after months of speculation that her U.S. leg of shows was captured for the big […]

Queen Bey’s tour surpassed the highest-grossing tour for a solo female act, previously set by Madonna in 2009, The New York Times reported, and generated an estimated $4.5 billion for the U.S. economy. It’s estimated that Swift generated about the same economic activity throughout her tour — a fact Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, celebrated on Friday, September 29.

“This is so awesome ! To b able to stimulate the economy is no small feat! @beyonce And ! @taylorswift!” Knowles wrote via Instagram. “Just being young women and being able to say this , is so awesome!!! Proud of them both !”