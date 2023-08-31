Taylor Swift is making sure every fan can experience The Eras Tour — on the big screen.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift, 33, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, August 31, alongside a trailer for the film. “Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at amctheatres.com. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged… 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk).”

Tickets are now available through AMC Theatres, with prices ranging from $19.89 for adults to $13.13 for children and seniors. There will be an extra charge for Imax and Dolby Cinema showings when Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour hits theaters at all AMC locations in the U.S. in October.

The concert film, which will feature footage from one of her SoFi Stadium shows, has a running time of 2 hours and 45 minutes, per AMC’s website. The company also addressed concerns about technical difficulties or high demand affecting people’s ability to purchase tickets.

Related: Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour': Every Celebrity Attendee Several of Taylor Swift’s famous friends and fans have shown up to shake it off at the singer’s much-anticipated The Eras Tour. The stars of Swift’s “Bejeweled” music video — Este Haim, Danielle Haim, Alana Haim and Laura Dern — were among thousands of fans in attendance at the tour’s opening night in Glendale, Arizona’s […]

“In anticipation of this announcement. AMC has upgraded its website and ticketing engines to handle more than five times the largest influx of ticket-buying traffic the company has ever experienced before. But AMC is also aware that no ticketing system in history seems to have been able to accommodate the soaring demand from Taylor Swift fans when tickets are first placed on sale,” AMC said in a statement on Thursday, according to Variety. “Guests wanting to be the first to buy their tickets online may experience delays, longer-than-usual ticket-purchase waiting-room times and possible outages. AMC is committed to ensuring any delays or outages are addressed as quickly as possible.”

Some of the guidelines put in place include no use of AMC A-List Stubs memberships and no refunds, which prevents resellers from buying up tickets. The preventive measures come after Swift’s tour broke Ticketmaster in November 2022 as eager Swifties looking to buy their tickets overwhelmed the system.

Related: See Taylor Swift’s ‘Bejeweled' Concert Outfits During the ‘Eras Tour’ Taylor Swift launched her first concert tour in more than four years in March— and positively slayed with her fashion choices. The “Anti-Hero” songstress, 33, kicked off her tour on Friday, March 17, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona — where February’s Super Bowl LVII was held. The Eras Tour, which celebrated all of Swift’s […]

Millions of consumers were subsequently locked out of the sale when their Verified Fan codes didn’t work, while others were able to secure tickets but ultimately got kicked out before being able the check out process was complete.

Swift released a statement in response to the major ticket drama, writing via Instagram at the time, “Well. It goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans. We’ve been doing this for decades together and over the years, I’ve brought so many elements of my career in house. I’ve done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans’ experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do.”

The singer went on to say that it was “excruciating” for her to see fans not able to get tickets.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Taylor Swift Through the Years Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift started writing songs about boys and breakups in the early 2000s, but her talent was soon recognized by music executives who knew she was the real deal. From releasing her first record in 2006 to gracing stages all over the world on her biggest tour yet 12 years […]

“I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them felt like they had to go through several bear attacks to get them,” she continued. “All I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs. Thank you for wanting to be there. You have no idea how much that means.”

The Eras Tour wrapped its first leg earlier this month, with Swift taking the show to Argentina and Brazil in November and continuing her international dates in 2024.