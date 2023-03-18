Bejeweled and beautiful! Taylor Swift launched her first concert tour in more than four years — and positively slayed with her fashion choices.

The “Anti-Hero” songstress, 33, kicked off her tour on Friday, March 17, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona — where February’s Super Bowl LVII was held. The Eras Tour, which celebrated all of Swift’s past LPs through the years, featured a setlist (and costumes!) that were inspired by the likes of Taylor Swift, Speak Now, Red, Reputation and Midnights.

The Valentine’s Day actress began the show with a rendition of “Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince,” from Lover, where she dazzled in a bejeweled bodysuit and coordinating Christian Louboutin knee-high boots.

Of course, her debut look was hardly Swift’s only outfit of the show. The Pennsylvania native later swapped her bodysuit for a variety of other ensembles to fit the different “eras” of her songs, including a flapper-inspired Fearless minidress, a purple gown, a maroon frock and a custom Oscar de la Renta navy bodysuit for her finale.

Weeks after dropping 10th album Midnights, Swift announced she was hitting the road for the first time since her 2018 Reputation live shows.

“I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!),” the “Tim McGraw” songstress wrote via Instagram in November 2022. “The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!”

She added at the time: “Feeling like the luckiest person alive because I get to take these brilliant artists out on tour with me: @paramore, @radvxz, @phoebebridgers, @girlinred, @whereismuna, @haimtheband, @gracieabrams, @gayle and @owennmusic. I can’t WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It’s been a long time coming 🥰.”

While Swift previously played coy about the specific show surprises — and outfits — she had in store for lucky attendees, she was ready to tour again.

“In celebration of The Eras Tour, I’m releasing four previously unreleased songs tonight at midnight,” the “Archer” musician — who has been dating Joe Alwyn for more than five years — wrote via Instagram Story on Thursday, March 16, noting the new tracks included “Eyes Open (Taylor’s Version),” “Safe & Sound (Taylor’s Version),” “If This Was a Movie (Taylor’s Version)” and “All the Girls You Loved Before Me.”

Several hours later, Swift teased her concert staging via the social media platform. “In my Eras era. 💅,” she captioned a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos of herself rehearsing for Friday’s show.

Scroll below to see the “Bejeweled” singer’s most enchanting Eras Tour looks: