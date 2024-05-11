Taylor Swift brought a mismatched aesthetic to the Eras Tour’s 1989 section — from her head to her feet.

Swift, 34, resumed her Eras concerts in Paris beginning on Thursday, May 9, where she reinvented her wardrobe for the 1989 set based on her 2014 album of the same name. Swift sported a sparkly, pink crop top and a bright blue miniskirt for the performance. On her feet, the pop star wore one heeled Christian Louboutin bootie in each color.

Swift traded her 1989 costume again on Friday, May 10, opting for an orange bustier and lilac skirt. She again wore mismatched Louboutin heels, this time in orange and purple.

Swift kicked off her Eras Tour in March 2023, wearing a Roberto Cavalli two-piece with crystal beads for the 1989 era. While she alternated the color of the Cavalli look between gigs, it was always monochromatic. The ensemble also perfectly matched a pair of sequin Louboutin ankle boots.

Related: Taylor Swift Is Absolutely 'Bejeweled' in Her 'Eras Tour’ Concert Outfits Taylor Swift launched her first concert tour in more than four years in March 2023— and positively slayed with her fashion choices. The “Anti-Hero” songstress, 33, kicked off her tour on Friday, March 17, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona — where February’s Super Bowl LVII was held. The Eras Tour, which celebrated all of […]

Many Swifties have praised the Grammy winner for starting a new footwear trend earlier this week as others debated the potential reasons behind the change.

“This outfit is so interesting me because like are there any other variations?? If so, will it be the same colors as the other 1989 sets??” one X user theorized. “Will we always have mismatched shoes now???? Either way RIP to my 1989 swift alert score I’ll never guess that right again.”

What Is the Best Song on Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department?’

Another fan speculated that the boot colors could “give us a hint on the surprise songs.”

During each Eras show, Swift performs two acoustic renditions of songs not already included on the setlist. She initially planned not to repeat a musical selection unless she messed up the lyrics or it was a Midnights track. When Swift kickstarted the international leg of the tour in November 2023, she decided to reset her options.

“There used to be rules for the acoustic section, and now I’ve just decided that I can do whatever I want,” she quipped on Friday.