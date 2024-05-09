Taylor Swift is giving her Eras Tour a fresh update as she hits the road again for the next leg.

Swift took the stage in Paris on May 9 after a two-month hiatus. During her first show of the European leg, fans were quick to notice the changes Swift made to the show from costume changes to edits to her extensive setlist. When talking to the audience, Swift teased she had a lot in store for her fans that evening.

“It makes us want to give you all sorts of surprises!” she hinted.

Since Swift last hit the road, she dropped her 11th album The Tortured Poet’s Department. Ahead of the Paris show, Swift’s French tour promoter, Arnaud Meersseman, confirmed that the singer was adding some TTPD songs to the show.

“She’s going to include new pieces from her new album,” he said in an interview with Radio France on Thursday, May 9.

Keep scrolling to see what changes Swift has made to the Eras Tour so far:

A New Intro

Before Swift takes the stage for each show, she plays her famous intro that includes a mention of all her albums and eras. Swift updated the mix to include a reference to TTPD.

Songs Cut

With new songs coming into the three-hour set, it was inevitable that fans would have to say goodbye to some tracks. “The Archer” and “Long Live” were the first ones to get the ax. Swift also cut “The 1,” “Tolerate It,” “The Last Great American Dynasty” and “Tis the Damn Season.”

Order Swap

To keep Swifties on their toes, Swift mixed up the order of her setlist. In the original leg after Fearless, she transitioned into Evermore. Swift moved Red into Evermore’s original spot and later combined Folklore and Evermore into one era.

“On The Eras Tour we have now reunited the sisters!” she said of the two records she dropped in 2020. “You can call it Folklore, Evermore or you can call it the sister albums!”

After Red, Swift goes into her Speak Now era, which includes a new transition featuring floral images on the screen and her dancers performing a new routine before she sings “Enchanted.”

What Is the Best Song on Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department?’

New Outfits

Swift also took a second to update her show with a brand-new wardrobe to mark the occasion. She rocked a new Lover bodysuit, Fearless dress and “Enchanted” gown. During the Red set, Swift also donned a new T-shirt that read, “This is Not Taylor’s Version.” When it was time for her Folklore era, Swift also brought out a new dreamy yellow dress.

One look remained the same: her iconic Reputation bodysuit. (Reputation and debut are the two albums Swift has not rerecord yet, perhaps that’s why she didn’t update the look yet.)

For 1989, Swift introduced a new blue-and-pink sequined outfit. She also dazzled in a new sparkly Midnights bodysuit which featured a halter top and side cutouts.

‘TTPD’ Era

Following her 1989 era, Swift performed several songs from the TTPD anthology and wore a white gown. The set included “But Daddy I Love Him,” “So High School,” “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?,” “Down Bad,” “Fortnight,” “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” and “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” The Paris audience also got “loml” as one of their surprise songs.

During the performance, Swift is abducted by aliens and levitates on a moving platform. After “Fortnight,” Swift removed her gown and wore a sequined black set.