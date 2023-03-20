Celebrity Swifites! Several of Taylor Swift’s famous friends and fans showed up to shake it off at the singer’s much-anticipated The Eras Tour.

The stars of Swift’s “Bejeweled” music video — HAIM (Este, Danielle and Alana Haim) and Laura Dern — were among thousands of fans in attendance at the tour’s opening night in Glendale, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023, along with Emma Stone. Not to mention, several fans spotted Swift’s bestie Selena Gomez among the concert’s crowd.

On top of opening for the Grammy winner’s first two performances, Paramore singer Hayley Williams stepped out into the audience to enjoy the beginning of The Eras Tour with fellow fans.

Self-proclaimed “Swiftie for life” Danica Patrick shared pics from her and her friends’ night out at Swift’s first show. “We were all so in the moment that we didn’t take many pictures together and I didn’t even take that many videos,” the former NASCAR driver captioned a slideshow of photos and clips from the concert. “@taylorswift sang 44 songs and it was the most amazing concert I have ever seen.”

NFL star JJ Watt also took to social media to praise Swift’s performance after attending the opening weekend with his wife, Kealia Watt, and her friends, calling the show a “spectacle to behold” in a Twitter video.

“The production, the set design, the video boards, the sound quality the speakers — just, you can tell when somebody does something at the top of their game and is trying to do the right way for their fans, and this is done the right way for the people paying money to come and see her,” the former Arizona Cardinals defensive end gushed on March 19, 2023. “Just unbelievable production. It was 44 songs, three hours and fifteen minutes long, and she did not stop the whole time. There was no intermission.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

He continued: “And if she can do this entire tour without missing a single show, it will be unbelievably impressive.”

Throughout The Eras Tour, Swift — who has been dating boyfriend Joe Alwyn since 2017 — will play 52 shows across the United States, concluding with five nights at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium in August 2023. However, for celebrities and fans alike, getting tickets to the tour became quite a challenge. Following Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan presale — which saw fans wait for hours in virtual lines in hopes of snagging tickets — the company announced via Twitter on November 17, 2022, that the tour’s general sale the following day was canceled due to “extraordinarily high demands.”

Swift expressed her disappointment over the situation in a lengthy message via her Instagram Story on November 18, 2022. “Well. It goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans. We’ve been doing this for decades together and over the years, I’ve brought so many elements of my career in house. I’ve done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans’ experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do,” the “All Too Well” singer wrote at the time. “It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse.”

Going on to state that Ticketmaster claimed they could handle the expected high demand, Swift concluded her post on an optimistic note: “And to those who didn’t get tickets, all I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs. Thank you for wanting to be there. You have no idea how much that means.”

Scroll below to see every star that’s attending Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour: