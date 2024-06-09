It was a long time coming for Sam Heughan and his Outlander costars as they finally saw Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert on Saturday, June 8.

“Wonderful evening back @murrayfield_stadium with the @outlander_starz family!!” Heughan, 44, wrote via Instagram later on Saturday. “Thanks @louisamcculloch3 @nightmaril for [organizing] and to @taylorswift for an incredible evening’s entertainment! #OutlanderSwifties.”

Heughan, who stars in the steamy STARZ period drama and recently teased his crush on the 34-year-old Grammy winner, uploaded a slew of concert footage from the cast’s perch in the VIP tent. Heughan was joined by costars Catriona Balfe, John Hunter Bell, Sophie Skelton, Lauren Lyle and more as they danced the night away throughout Swift’s second show in Edinburgh.

Heughan, for his part, rocked a black jacket and an armful of DIY friendship bracelets. Several of the baubles were inspired by Swift’s songs such as “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.”

As the Outlander crew — who are currently filming their final season — watched the show, Heughan drew a poignant comparison to Jamie and Clare’s onscreen life.

“Swiftlander,” Heughan wrote via Instagram Stories, sharing footage of the Swift performing “Willow” during her Evermore set. The number featured Swift and her backup dancers wearing dark green cloaks and holding glowing golden orbs. Instead of sharing the live performance sound, Heughan swapped the music to play the theme song from Outlander.

The Outlander cast was also in for a special treat as Swift delivered two surprise mash-ups during her acoustic set. She performed “The Bolter” combined with “Getaway Car” on her guitar before a piano rendition of “All the Girls You Loved Before” and “Crazier.” Saturday was the first time Swift played “Crazier,” which she described as “old,” live during an Eras concert. She originally recorded it for Hannah Montana the Movie, in which she also made a brief onscreen cameo.

Heughan teased earlier this week that the “entire cast” was hitting up the Eras concert in an Instagram video posted from the Outlander set.

“She obviously doesn’t know this, but when she comes to Scotland and she sees me in the audience, she’s gonna forget all about … him and fall for a man in a ginger wig,” Heughan quipped, presumably referencing Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce. “How could she resist? She’s gonna shake him off and take me out instead. I’m really excited.”

Kelce, 34, has been dating Swift since summer 2023. The Chiefs tight end and Swift’s romance started after he attended his first Eras concert in Kansas City last July, armed with a handmade friendship bracelet to give to the pop star. While Kelce was unable to meet Swift after the show, he recalled the tale on his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift gushed in her 2023 TIME Person of the Year profile. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for because we got to get to know each other.”

Swift and Travis took their romance public in September 2023 when she went to her first of 13 Kansas City Chiefs football games to cheer on her boyfriend. Travis has returned the favor, watching multiple international Eras shows in between his professional commitments.