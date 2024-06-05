Outlander star Sam Heughan has big plans for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Edinburgh — including hopes to catch the pop star’s eye.

“We’re gonna go see Taylor Swift play in Scotland,” Heughan, 44, said in a behind-the-scenes video on set that he posted via Instagram on Wednesday, June 5. “I think most of the cast is going.”

Heughan continued, “She obviously doesn’t know this, but when she comes to Scotland and she sees me in the audience, she’s gonna forget all about … him and fall for a man in a ginger wig. How could she resist? She’s gonna shake him off and take me out instead. I’m really excited.”

The Scottish actor, who plays Jamie Fraser on Outlander, did not reveal which Eras show he will be attending. Swift, 34, plays three shows at Edinburgh’s Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium beginning on Friday, June 7.

Related: Every Celebrity Attendee at Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Several of Taylor Swift’s famous friends and fans have shown up to shake it off at the singer’s much-anticipated The Eras Tour. The stars of Swift’s “Bejeweled” music video — Este Haim, Danielle Haim, Alana Haim and Laura Dern — were among thousands of fans in attendance at the tour’s opening night in Glendale, Arizona’s […]

“Welcome to Scotland Taylor,” Heughan captioned his post. “JAMMF is a Swiftie.”

While Heughan did not address Swift’s boyfriend by name in his Wednesday upload, she has been dating Travis Kelce for almost one year. They initially met because Kelce, also 34, attended her Eras Tour in July 2023. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end went to her Missouri show, armed with a DIY friendship bracelet to gift the pop star.

“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Kelce recalled on an episode of his “New Heights” podcast weeks later. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her … with my number on it.”

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

He continued, “She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal. But it was an unbelievable show. Kansas City showed out.”

Thanks to a mystery matchmaker — later revealed to be Swift’s second cousin Danny Frye III — the Grammy winner heard Kelce’s pleas.

What Is the Best Song on Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department?’

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift said in her 2023 TIME Person of the Year profile. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for because we got to get to know each other.”

They took their romance public in September 2023 when Swift stepped out at her first of 13 Chiefs games. Since Kelce’s been in his NFL offseason lately, he returned the favor and has cheered on Swift from the VIP section at several shows during the European leg of Eras Tour.