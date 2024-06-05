You know that these trams can take you home, anywhere else is hollow.

With Taylor Swift due to take her Eras Tour to Edinburgh for three shows at Murrayfield Stadium, the Scotland capital is celebrating with Tortured Poets Department–branded trams.

The city’s tram system unveiled their designs with a video shared via X on Wednesday, June 5. The video shows one of the trams, wrapped in all black with Tortured Poets Department branding on the top, rolling past the 67,000-seat stadium.

“It’s me, hi, I’m TTPD tram, it’s me. The #TaylorSwift merchandise stand is open at @MurrayfieldStad,” their post read. “If you’re traveling there by tram today, make sure you’ve got your tram tickets purchased or validated before you board! Look out for the Taylor Swift TTPD tram too.”

Naturally, Swifties flooded the replies and reposts, sharing their enthusiasm for her three-day Scotland run that begins Friday, June 7.

“It’s Taylor’s world and we’re just living in it,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Edinburgh is down bad for the American queen,” referencing the song “Down Bad” from Swift’s latest album.

The city’s tram system isn’t the only local organization gearing up for Swift’s weekend in Edinburgh. Bars and restaurants around the city have teamed up to create a “Taylor Tasting Trail” that showcases “Taylor Swift–inspired cocktails, sweet treats and more inspired by her music,” according to the Eras Tour UK account on X.

City stores have also gotten in on the fun. Piercing shop Laura Bond is offering Swift-themed piercing and luxury friendship bracelets, according to the Daily Mail. Another shop, Pie in the Sky, dressed one of its mannequins up to look like Swift, even giving it a guitar to hold.

Loch Tay, the largest loch in the county of Perthshire, was renamed Loch Tay Tay on Wednesday as a nod to the artist. The renaming ceremony included bagpipe renditions of Swift’s songs.

“First thing I want to say to Taylor and all of her Swifties is they’re really welcome here in Scotland,” Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney said at the ceremony. “The fact that Loch Tay is being renamed Loch Tay Tay is just fabulous, I really hope she has the chance to go see it.”

Swinney, 60, has now been dubbed Swinney the Swiftie.

“As we get ready to welcome hundreds of thousands of Swifties to our vibrant city, we are eager for everyone to have an enjoyable experience, not only at the show, but on their way before and after,” added Val Walker, head of Edinburgh Council’s culture and communities committee.

Swift’s concerts and the surrounding hoopla are expected to pump as much as £1 billion into the British economy, according to the Daily Mail. More than 220,000 fans are expected to attend her trio of performances this weekend.