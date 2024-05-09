Taylor Swift's Friends Pick Their Favorite 'TTPD' Songs

Taylor Swift‘s The Tortured Poets Department is one of the most talked about albums of 2024 – and not just amongst her fans.

Celebrities and friends like Lana Del Rey, Sophie Turner and more have been outspoken about their love for Swift’s 11th studio album, which she announced during her acceptance speech for Best Pop Vocal Record at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in February 2024.

“[The way I can celebrate] is by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the past two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19th,” she told the crowd. “It’s called The Tortured Poets Department and I’m going to go post the cover right now backstage.”

After posting the black-and-white artwork for the album, which showed Swift lying across a bed in black lingerie, the 14-time Grammy winner wrote via Instagram, “And so I enter into evidence my tarnished coat of arms.”

She added, “My muses acquired like bruises, my talismans and charms. The tick, tick, tick of love bombs. My view of pitch-black ink. All’s fair in love and poetry … Sincerely, The Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department.”

After the album was released in April 2024, Swift surprised fans hours later by releasing 15 more songs.

“It’s a 2 am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album,” she wrote via social media. “I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore … it’s all yours.”

Keep reading to see which TTPD songs Swift’s friends are loving the most.

Reese Witherspoon

Witherspoon named her top three songs off Swift’s 11th studio album shortly after its release, revealing via her Instagram Story that her favorites were “So Long, London,” “Guilty as Sin?” and “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Keleigh Teller

Teller, who is one of Swift’s closest friends, posted a video via TikTok in April 2024 in which she was listening to “So Long, London,” adding in the caption, “I founded the club she’s heard [great] things about. What’s everyone’s favorite song and why?”

After a fan commented, “‘I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,'” Teller replied, “As a friend, this one hurts so much. She goes on stage sad or happy. It’s so incredible.”

Lana Del Rey

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Met Gala in May 2024, the “Summertime Sadness” singer told the outlet that her favorite track is “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?”

“It’s beautiful,” she added.

Sophie Turner

Turner – who crashed at Swift’s Tribeca home after her separation from Joe Jonas following four years of marriage – posted a screenshot of her favorite jam, “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” via her Instagram Story.

(Swift and Jonas briefly dated for about three months in 2008, but he famously broke up with her in a 27-second phone call.)

Jack Antonoff

Antonoff, who along with The National frontman Aaron Dessner produced and cowrote TTPD, said via Instagram that his top moment from working on the album was “the day we made ‘Down Bad.'”

He added, “My favorite work we have made together / made in the most wild unhinged moment. All the pain distilled in this album and all the laughter that came out of it. Will hold those days in the studio forever as the most inspiring of my life. I adore this album and the way it came together. TTPD FOREVER.”

Maya Hawke and Ethan Hawke

Maya, a longtime Swiftie who turned dad Ethan into a fan, revealed two of her favorite songs via her Instagram Story: “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” and “But Daddy I Love Him,” the latter of which she captioned, “What the heck this is sooo good.”

Though Ethan has yet to reveal a favorite track, he appeared in the music video for the album’s first single, “Fortnight (ft. Post Malone),” alongside his Dead Poets Society costar and lifelong friend Josh Charles.

“We got this call: ‘Taylor’s releasing an album, The Tortured Poets Department. And I think she wanted to hide a little easter egg about Dead Poets Society in it,” Ethan said during a May 2024 appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

He added, “For Josh and I, we laughed ourselves silly the whole day. We felt like the biggest rock stars in the world.”

Gigi Hadid

After being asked what her favorite TTPD song is while posing at the 2024 Met Gala, Hadid simply replied, “‘Down Bad.'”

Hayley Williams

The Paramore frontwoman – who has been friends with Swift since their early days in the Nashville music scene – praised the second part of the double album via Instagram after its release. (Paramore joined Swift for a brief stint on her Eras Tour in 2023 and will join her on the European leg of her tour from May to August 2024.)

“The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology. Had me from the storytelling alone, my friend,” Williams wrote. “Every one of us knows this kind of grief! It’s so impressive to me how specific and colorful Taylor’s words get without ever losing the universal thread. I’m so ready to be tour-mates.”