Taylor Swift just shocked the world by revealing The Tortured Poets Department is secretly a double album.

After the planned 16 tracks hit airwaves on Friday, April 19, at 12 p.m. ET, fans has approximately two hours before Swift dropped the bomb that there would be 15 more songs released from the project.

“It’s a 2 am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album,” she wrote via social media to the delight of Swifties everywhere. “I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mind anymore … it’s all yours.”

In addition to a few bonus tracks Swift had teased ahead of the album release — ‘The Manuscript,” “The Black Dog,” “The Albatross” and “The Bolter” — new songs including “imgonnagetyouback,” “Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus,” “How Did It End?” So High School,” “I Hate It Here,” ThanK you aIMee,” “I Look in People’s Windows,” “The Prophecy,” “Cassandra,” “Peter” and “Robin.”