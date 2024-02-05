Everything to Know About Taylor Swift s 11th Studio Album

Taylor Swift shocked Swifties when she announced her 11th studio album during the 2024 Grammys.

While accepting the award for Best Pop Vocal Album, Swift celebrated her 13th career win by confirming that her new album is coming sooner than fans might have thought.

“[The way I can celebrate] is by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the past two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19,” she told the audience. “It’s called The Tortured Poets Department, and I’m going to go post the cover right now backstage.”

Immediately after her speech, Swift took to her social media accounts to share the cover art and more information about the album.

“And so I enter into evidence my tarnished coat of arms,” read a handwritten note she shared via Instagram. “My muses acquired like bruises, my talismans and charms. The tick, tick, tick of love bombs. My view of pitch-black ink. All’s fair in love and poetry … Sincerely, The Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department.”

Keep scrolling for everything to know about The Tortured Poets Department:

Where Does the Title ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Come From?

After Swift announced her 11th studio album is titled The Tortured Poets Department, fans quickly drew a connection between the name and her ex Joe Alwyn.

The actor had previously revealed the name of his group chat with Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott during Variety’s Actors on Actors interview special in December 2022.

“It’s the Tortured Man Club, I think. It’s me, you — and Andrew Scott started the group,” Alwyn said. “[Andrew is] just messaging himself good mornings. We were both in the Sally Rooney universe and crossed over with Lenny Abrahamson. We were so lucky to have that experience.”

How Many Songs Will Be on ‘The Tortured Poets Department’?

There will be 16 songs on the standard edition of the album, per Swift’s website.

Will There Be a Bonus Track on ‘The Tortured Poets Department’?

According to Swift’s website, there will be one bonus track titled “The Manuscript.” The song will only appear on physical editions of the album.

When Will ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Be Released?

Swift announced at the Grammys that the album will be released on Friday, April 19. Since the reveal, eagle-eyed fans pointed out that the day may hold a special meaning for Swift.

While the timeline of Swift and Alwyn’s breakup is unclear, news of their split broke in early April 2023. On April 19, 2023, Swift had dinner with pals Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and Reynolds unfollowed Alwyn on Instagram.

How Can Swifties Purchase ‘The Tortured Poets Department’?

The album is available for preorder via Swift’s website. Swifties can purchase a CD, cassette, vinyl LP or digital album.