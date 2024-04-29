Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton marked their 13th wedding anniversary on Monday, April 29, with a never-before-seen portrait from their big day — and the photo was picked with purpose, according to royal expert Christopher Andersen.

“Publicly, William and Kate always make a point of releasing a photo or a video, and this year’s never-before-seen portrait of them on their wedding day has special meaning. When they exchanged vows, William was wearing the red uniform of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Irish Guards,” he exclusively told Us Weekly. “In the newly released black-and-white photo, William is wearing the blue uniform of the Blues and Royals — a nod and a wink to the fact that the Princess of Wales is now entitled to wear the red uniform, since King Charles recently took the rank of Colonel of the Irish Guards away from William and gave it to Kate.”

Andersen, who wrote Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, also pointed out the choice not to unveil a current shoot.

“It is interesting that they have apparently chosen not to release a current photo of themselves,” he added. “Perhaps, given the fact that the world knows what they’re going through at the moment, smiling for the cameras might seem forced.”

William and Kate, 42, met while studying history at Scotland’s University of St Andrews in 2001. They started dating shortly after crossing paths, but briefly called it quits in 2007. After rekindling their romance, the duo got engaged and later tied the knot in 2011.

Following their nuptials, William and Kate expanded their family with Prince George in 2013, Princess Charlotte in 2015 and Prince Louis in 2018.

William and Kate sparked public concern earlier this year when she postponed royal appearances following a planned procedure. Kate announced in March that she was diagnosed with cancer.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous,” she said in a video posted via social media. “However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.”

Kate referred to the news as a “huge shock,” noting her and William’s plans to “manage this privately for the sake” of their family.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment,” she continued. “But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”

Kate’s diagnosis came shortly after Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles III was battling cancer.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” read a statement from the palace in February. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

Buckingham Palace also addressed Charles’ planned treatment, adding, “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

Charles’ official return to public duties was announced earlier this month while Kate continues to focus on her health outside of the spotlight.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi