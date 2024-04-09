Princess Kate Middleton is showing appreciation for her many well-wishers following the announcement of her cancer diagnosis.

On Tuesday, April 9, X user @AllexmarieHoll1 posted a note she received from Kensington Palace after sending a card to the 42-year-old royal. ”Thank you for your kind well wishes to Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales,” the letter read. “Your thoughtful gesture is very much appreciated.”

Kate’s thank you note was typed and accompanied by the Kensington Royal stamp. Letters from the public are welcomed by the Princess of Wales’ office at Kensington Palace in London.

King Charles III, who was also recently diagnosed with cancer, is accepting notes as well. According to the monarch’s official website, Charles, 75, is shown “almost all of his correspondence” on a daily basis and takes a “keen interest” in the letters he receives.

Kate has kept a low-profile after going public with her diagnosis in a video released on March 22. She, along with Prince William and their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, opted out of attending the royal family’s traditional Easter church service, instead choosing to spend the holiday together privately.

While not much is known about Kate’s current condition, her uncle Gary Goldsmith offered a rare update on her health during a March 29 appearance on the Spanish television show ¡De Viernes! “I have been in touch with my sister Carole [Middleton] to make sure my niece is OK,” he shared, noting that Kate has been going through “such a difficult and tricky situation.”

He continued: “I don’t know anybody else who’s had to deal with something like that, deal with their children and then have to offer explanations to the national and international media in such a public scenario.”

Kensington Palace announced in January that Kate was hospitalized after undergoing a “planned” abdominal surgery and would be taking a break from royal engagements while she recovered. Prior to her operation, she had not been seen publicly since December 2023. Kate shared her cancer diagnosis after several conspiracy theories about her whereabouts went viral on social media. She offered her thanks to fans who had shown support for her during her absence from public events.

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too, as is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both,” Kate said last month. “We hope that you’ll understand that as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I’m able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”