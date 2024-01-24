More details about Princess Kate Middleton’s recent abdominal surgery might be coming to light sometime soon.

“She’s been resting up and enjoying lots of visits from Prince William and the kids,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, noting that Kate, 42, “may disclose more information in due course” regarding the operation.

Kensington Palace announced on January 17 that Kate had undergone a “planned” procedure that will keep her out of the public eye for a few months.

“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” the palace’s statement, shared via X, read at the time. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

Related: A Breakdown of the Royal Line of Succession The royal line of succession has been shaken up and moved around — but where do members of the British royal family stand when it comes to their place in line to the throne? Queen Elizabeth II had been head of the Commonwealth since 1952 when she died in September 2022 at the age of […]

The statement went on to say that Kate hopes to “maintain as much normality for her children as possible” and wishes that “her personal medical information stays private.” The palace explained that they will only offer updates on Kate’s health “when there is significant new information to share.”

On the same day, it was also announced that her father-in-law, King Charles III, was set to undergo a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate. “His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure,” Buckingham Palace shared in a January 17 statement.

“William is obviously handling a lot, and there’s no denying this is a stressful period for the whole family, but everyone’s pulling together to help,” the same source told Us, regarding the family’s various health concerns.

As news of his wife’s surgery went public, William, 41, “canceled two out of the country appearances,” a separate source told Us last week.

The Duke of Cambridge “will be taking more of the childcare duties for him and Kate” as she recovers, the insider added. “Kate has canceled her upcoming appearances and is currently healing.”

Both surgeries have raised concerns about the future of the British monarchy since “only four [members] are under 70 as it is,” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Us exclusively on January 17, noting that “you don’t want a ‘slimmed down’ monarchy.”

Related: The Royal Family: Get to Know the Next Generation The British royal family just keeps growing — and with each new arrival, Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy continues. The late monarch welcomed eight grandchildren before her death at age 96 in September 2022. While many royal fans know that generation, which includes Prince William and Prince Harry, it’s the queen’s great-grandchildren that still have Us […]

Fitzwilliams went on to explain that William “could stand in for the monarch in the event of him being abroad or of incapacity” because he is considered a Counsellor of State, someone appointed from the line of succession to delegate tasks in the reigning monarch’s absence.

“If necessary, Counsellors of State could step in for the monarch,” he continued. “There are several, including [Prince] Harry and [Prince] Andrew, who obviously would not be asked to.”

For more details, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.