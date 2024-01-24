Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Kate Middleton May Disclose Information About Abdominal Surgery ‘In Due Course’ (Exclusive)

By

More details about Princess Kate Middleton’s recent abdominal surgery might be coming to light sometime soon.

“She’s been resting up and enjoying lots of visits from Prince William and the kids,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, noting that Kate, 42, “may disclose more information in due course” regarding the operation.

Kensington Palace announced on January 17 that Kate had undergone a “planned” procedure that will keep her out of the public eye for a few months.

“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” the palace’s statement, shared via X, read at the time. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

From King Charles III to Princess Eugenie- The Royal Line of Succession

Related: A Breakdown of the Royal Line of Succession

The statement went on to say that Kate hopes to “maintain as much normality for her children as possible” and wishes that “her personal medical information stays private.” The palace explained that they will only offer updates on Kate’s health “when there is significant new information to share.”

Kate Middleton Might Share More Details About Her Recent Abdominal Surgery In Due Course 989
Catherine, Princess of Wales Karwai Tang/WireImage

On the same day, it was also announced that her father-in-law, King Charles III, was set to undergo a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate. “His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure,” Buckingham Palace shared in a January 17 statement.

“William is obviously handling a lot, and there’s no denying this is a stressful period for the whole family, but everyone’s pulling together to help,” the same source told Us, regarding the family’s various health concerns.

Kate Middleton Might Share More Details About Her Recent Abdominal Surgery In Due Course 990
Samir Hussein/WireImage

As news of his wife’s surgery went public, William, 41, “canceled two out of the country appearances,” a separate source told Us last week.

The Duke of Cambridge “will be taking more of the childcare duties for him and Kate” as she recovers, the insider added. “Kate has canceled her upcoming appearances and is currently healing.”

Both surgeries have raised concerns about the future of the British monarchy since “only four [members] are under 70 as it is,” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Us exclusively on January 17, noting that “you don’t want a ‘slimmed down’ monarchy.”

Royal Family- Get to Know the Next Generation 379

Related: The Royal Family: Get to Know the Next Generation

Fitzwilliams went on to explain that William “could stand in for the monarch in the event of him being abroad or of incapacity” because he is considered a Counsellor of State, someone appointed from the line of succession to delegate tasks in the reigning monarch’s absence.

amazon-btfbm-lounge-set

Deal of the Day

This Lounge Set Might Be Nicer Than an Expensive Outfit — 25% Off View Deal

“If necessary, Counsellors of State could step in for the monarch,” he continued. “There are several, including [Prince] Harry and [Prince] Andrew, who obviously would not be asked to.”

For more details, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

In this article

Kate Middleton, UsWeekly Celebrity Biography

Princess Kate

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!