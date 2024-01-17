King Charles III to Undergo ‘Corrective Procedure’ for Enlarged Prostate

King Charles III is set to undergo a “corrective procedure” in the hospital next week for an enlarged prostate.

“In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Wednesday, January 17. “His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.”

The palace also announced in the statement that the 75-year-old’s “public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

The news comes the same day as Kensington Palace’s announcement that Princess Kate Middleton underwent a “planned” procedure for abdominal surgery at the London Clinic.

“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” read the palace’s statement, shared via X (formerly Twitter). “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

The palace also shared that Kate will take a break from upcoming royal engagements.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private,” the statement continued. “Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.”

The statement concluded, “The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

Charles recently made a public appearance during the royal family’s annual walk to church on Christmas Day. Charles and Queen Consort Camilla led the royals during their trek to St Mary Magdalene Church, which is located near Sandringham House.

The same day, he reflected on the past year during his annual Christmas Day broadcast, saying, “So, on this Christmas Day, my heart and my thanks go to all who are serving one another; all who are caring for our common home; and all who see and seek the good of others, not least the friend we do not yet know. In this way, we bring out the best in ourselves. I wish you a Christmas of peace on Earth and goodwill to all, today and always.”

Charles was officially crowned king of the United Kingdom and its Commonwealth nations in September 2022 following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. His official coronation took place in May 2023.