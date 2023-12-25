King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate Middleton and more members of the royal family participated in the annual walk to Christmas Day church service in Sandringham.

As is tradition, Charles, 75, and Camilla, 76, led the royals on Monday, December 25, as they made the trek to St Mary Magdalene Church, which is located near Sandringham House, where the family celebrates the holiday. William and Kate, both 41, were all smiles as they were joined by their three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

Earlier this month, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that William and Kate would be joining Charles and Camilla for the festivities.

“William and Kate will be taking the kids to the walk at Sandringham [Estate] and mass at St Mary Magdalene,” a source told Us. “Kate and William are looking forward to a break with the kids [since] this year has been fraught with tension.”

While the family of five celebrated publicly with the royals, they plan to take advantage of their time off for the holiday season. “They really need a couple weeks to spend with their nuclear family,” the insider noted.

For one, William and Kate will be embarking on a trip with their three kids. “After the holiday, the family will all take a vacation somewhere in the commonwealth,” the source said. “There will be a beach and relaxing for the whole family.”

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not in attendance for the royal family’s Christmas events, they are making their own memories with Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, since relocating to the United States in 2020.

“We’re creating new [traditions] now that our little ones are growing up,” Meghan, 42, told E! News in November. “And we’re enjoying every moment of it. … I love trimming and decorating the tree with my children.”

This is the second Christmas the royals have celebrated since Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022. A source told Us in December 2022 that the family’s first holiday without their matriarch would be “bittersweet.”

“It will be extremely sad not to have the queen there,” the insider shared at the time, adding that the queen “would not want them to mope or let that detract everyone from coming together and enjoying the occasion.”

Despite their grief, the family planned to honor the queen in her absence. “They’ll share fond memories, raise glasses and likely make speeches about the wonderful life and legacy she’s left behind,” the source continued. “There’s a shared commitment among the whole family to stay true to her values and carry on with the wonderful work she did during her time as monarch.”

