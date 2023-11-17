Meghan Markle’s favorite Christmas tradition proves she and Prince Harry are just like Us.

“We’re creating new [traditions] now that our little ones are growing up,” Meghan, 42, told E! News at Variety’s “Power of Women” event on Thursday, November 16, referring to Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2. “And we’re enjoying every moment of it. … I love trimming and decorating the tree with my children.”

Meghan and Harry, 39, previously spent their first two Christmases as a couple with his family at Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham estate. “The family loved having her there. I think together, we had an amazing time,” Harry told BBC Radio 4’s Today show in December 2017 while discussing Meghan’s first holiday with his family. “She’s done an absolutely amazing job. She’s getting in there and it’s the family that I suppose she’s never had.”

Two years later, the couple chose to spend Christmas with Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month. Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, [the couple] will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the duchess’ mother, Doria,” Buckingham Palace’s statement read at the time. “This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the royal family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”

Things between Meghan, Harry and the rest of the royal family have been rocky since they opted to stop working for The Firm in 2020. While they haven’t traveled to the U.K. for the holidays in years, more recently, Harry and Meghan didn’t attend King Charles‘ 75th birthday bash earlier this month.

After reports surfaced that Charles extended an invite, the duo claimed they never received one.

“In response to UK media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday,” a spokesperson for Harry exclusively told Us Weekly in November.

Another source told Us that they did reach out to Charles after not attending the Thursday, November 14, event.

“Harry and Meghan called his father for his birthday, it was a big step toward healing their relationship,” the second insider explained on Wednesday, November 15. “After harboring such animosity towards one another it felt great to get back to being family and cordial with each other.”

Meghan and Harry’s kids also helped make Charles’ day even more special.

“Charles received a video of their kids singing him happy birthday and it made his day,” the source shared. “Charles has missed speaking to his grandkids as well as Meghan and Harry, holding onto this grudge hasn’t been something that’s been good for either side and they are all looking forward to the future and a better relationship as a family.”