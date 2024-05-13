Several moments during Taylor Swift’s fourth Eras Tour show in Paris proved that her and boyfriend Travis Kelce’s love story is still going strong.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was spotted in the crowd alongside Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper at the Paris La Défense Arena on Sunday, May 12, as Swift celebrated her 87th concert of the tour — which is his NFL jersey number.

Between his enthusiastic dance moves and sweetly recording Swift’s performances on his phone — with the flash, no less — Kelce continued to be her No. 1 cheerleader.

Swift, meanwhile, gave several sweet shoutouts to her beau during the concert. In fan footage shared via social media, Swift was seen blowing Kelce a kiss while singing her The Tortured Poets Department track “So High School.” (The tune is widely speculated to be inspired by their romance, which began during summer 2023.)

Keep scrolling to see more adorable moments between Swift and Kelce at the Paris Eras Tour:

Related: Every Apparent Travis Kelce Nod Taylor Swift Made on 'Eras Tour' in 2024 Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management “The guy on the Chiefs” is getting more special nods on The Eras Tour. Taylor Swift kicked off the European leg of The Eras Tour in Paris on May 9. The performance marked the first time she incorporated songs from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, into […]

You Belong With … Kelce

Kelce was spotted pointing at himself and swaying to the music while Swift belted out the lyrics to her 2008 song “You Belong With Me.”

“So, why can’t you see? / You belong with me,” she sang. “Standing by and waiting at your backdoor / All this time how could you not know, baby?”

Catching Kisses

While singing “So High School,” Swift blew a kiss to Kelce. At the end of the performance, she seemingly looked up to his spot in the crowd.

As she sang “Blank Space,” Swift also puckered her lips to seemingly give him a kiss after singing, “’Cause you know I love the players / And you love the game.”

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

Ultimate Stage Boyfriend

Kelce filmed Swift’s costume change during “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” with his flash on.

Chiefs Color Coordination

Swift proved she’s a mastermind once again by sporting Chiefs colors during her 87th show and with Kelce in attendance. She rocked a Roberto Cavalli two-piece with a bright yellow crop top during her 1989 set and a red Alberta Ferretti gown for the Evermore portion of the concert.

Related: Every Time Travis Kelce Supported Taylor Swift at Her 'Eras Tour' Concerts Travis Kelce is officially in his Swiftie era. Just as Swift cheered on the athlete at many 2024 NFL season games, Kelce hit the road to support the pop star at her Eras Tour shows. The tour featuring music from Swift’s entire discography was the starting point of their romance, as Kelce publicly announced his […]

Surprise Song Shoutout

Swift shocked the crowd when she sang a mash-up of “Treacherous” and “The Alchemy,” which is rumored to be about Kelce. During the performance, Kelce lifted his hands to form a heart above his head.

Karma is the Guy on the Chiefs … Again

Swift altered the lyrics to her Midnights track “Karma” as a nod to Kelce. Instead of singing, “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me,” she said, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.” (Swift initially made the switch-up during her Buenos Aires concert in November 2023.)

In fan footage shared via X, Kelce was seen standing beside the stage as he watched his girlfriend. After the mention, Kelce lifted his hands up and danced along to the music.

Backstage Meetups

Kelce was captured heading underneath the stage to meet Swift as her performance came to a close.