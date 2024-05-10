“The guy on the Chiefs,” is getting more special nods on The Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift kicked off the European leg of The Eras Tour in Paris on May 9. The performance marked the first time she incorporated songs from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, into the setlist, in addition to debuting new costumes and switching the order of the show’s eras segments.

Swifties quickly noticed the TTPD set included many Easter eggs about Travis Kelce, whom she’s been dating since summer 2023.

Though Kelce wasn’t in attendance for the European opening night of the tour, he shared his excitement for Swift’s latest shows via social media. “@taylorswift The Eras Tour Europe starts tonight … Paris you’re up first … who’s coming? 😊🎸👍🏻,” Swift’s longtime guitarist Paul Sidoti captioned an Instagram pic of himself and the singer.

Kelce commented on the post, excitedly writing, “LFG!!!🙌🏻,” a.k.a. an acronym for “let’s f—king go.”

Keep scrolling to see every time Swift referenced her romance with Kelce during The Eras Tour’s European leg of shows:

‘So High School’

Included in the setlist for the TTPD portion in Paris concert was the track “So High School,” one of the album’s many songs inspired by Kelce.

Swift added the song into the show by adding it to the end of her performance of “But Daddy I Love Him.” While “But Daddy I Love Him” is heavily speculated to be about Swift’s ex Matty Healy, some fans think the song’s last chorus could be about Kelce because of its lyrics about Swift finding a happy ending after facing backlash for a relationship.

“Now I’m dancing in my dress in the sun and / Even my daddy just loves him /I’m his lady, and oh my God / You should see your faces,” Swift sang on stage before transitioning into “So High School.” The lyrics continue: “Time, doesn’t it give some perspective / No, you can’t come to the wedding / I know he’s crazy but he’s the one I want.”

While Swift didn’t perform the entirety of “So High School,” she did include the track’s outro. “Truth, dare, spin bottles / You know how to ball, I know Aristotle / Brand-new, full throttle Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto,” she sang. “It’s true, swear, scout’s honor (Yeah) / You knew what you wanted and, boy, you got her / Brand-new, full throttle (Yeah) / You already know, babe / You already know, babe.”

Touchdown Moves

Swift’s “So High School” performance choreography seemingly included many of Kelce’s notable touchdown dance moves. While singing the line, “I feel so high school every time I look at you,” one fan pointed out via TikTok that Swift pointed to the crowd in a similar way she would point to Kelce during his NFL games.

In addition to her dancers busting moves reminiscent of cheerleaders, Swift and her dancers appeared to copy many of Kelce’s touchdown dances, from rolling their arms to twerking to body rolls and more.

‘Swag Surfin’

Another reference incorporated into the “So High School” choreography was the Kansas City Chiefs fans’ “Swag Surfin’” dance. The dance, set to the song “Swag Surfin’” by the Fast Life Yungstaz, is done by many NFL fans in celebration of a team’s success during football games.

Swift was previously seen participating in the trend alongside Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, and Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, at the team’s January 13 game against the Miami Dolphins.

Set Design

The stage for Swift’s “So High School” performance featured football stadium lights on the stage’s screen, a fan noted via TikTok. The stage’s steps that Swift and her dancers sat on featured projections to look like bleachers.