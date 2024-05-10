What does Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department dress say on the Eras Tour?

Swift, 34, debuted a new costume as part of her Tortured Poets Department era at her Paris concert on Thursday, May 9. The gown featured a fitted white bodice and a high-low skirt complete with “I love you it’s ruining my life” lyrics from her duet with Post Malone, “Fortnight.” The lyrics were written in cursive letters across the skirt in different font sizes.

She paired the design with Christian Louboutin booties and fishnet tights. For glam, Swift donned her signature red lip and winged eyeliner.

Later in the show, Swift took off the dress to reveal a sequin bralette and high-waisted underwear.

Swift’s Tortured Poets Department dress reminded Us of her “Fortnight” music video, which was released in April, when she rocked a white corset gown complete with an A-line skirt that gathered at her thighs. She accessorized with a square choker and white gloves.

The original design for the frock seemingly comes from Swift’s 2024 Grammys Schiaparelli gown, which she wore while announcing her 11th studio album. The dress was complete with a strapless neckline, a ruched skirt, a thigh-high slit and a dainty train. She completed her look with a black choker featuring a square clock, more layered necklaces, black gloves and stud earrings.

Besides her TTPD costume, Swift showed off a number of new tour outfits on Thursday, including an orange Lover bodysuit, and new purple gown for her Speak Now era.

Perhaps her most nostalgic costume was a silver and black Naeem Khan fringe frock that looked identical to the getup she wore on her 2009 Fearless tour. Swift teamed the look with black sparkly boots and a silver crystal guitar, just like she did on her original tour.