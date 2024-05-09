She’s back! Taylor Swift surprised fans with a new Lover bodysuit and more on the European leg of her Eras Tour.
Swift, 34, kicked off her run of Paris concerts with a new bodysuit — and setlist — on Thursday, May 9. Her custom Versace bodysuit featured bright orange crystals and hot pink sequins. Similar to the other versions of her bodysuit, it was finished with a scoop neck and thin straps. Swift paired the getup with matching sparkly orange and pink knee-high boots, similar to the silver Christian Louboutin kicks she wears at every show.
While singing “The Man” from her Lover album, Swift elevated her bodysuit with a neon orange bedazzled blazer.
The orange hue made some fans wonder whether Swift was subtly confirming a long-running theory about a potential follow-up to Reputation that would have been represented by the same color. In her “The Man” music video, which was released in 2020, she spray-painted “Karma” on a wall featuring all of her other album titles twice, making fans speculate about the word’s significance . At the end of the original Eras Tour setlist — which concluded with her 2022 song “Karma” — an orange door appears on stage, again connecting the fan theories.
(Swift’s Reputation gives multiple nods to her feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West after the rapper called her a “bitch” in his 2016 song “Famous,” which his then-wife claimed Swift approved. Footage released of the alleged phone call was later proven to be altered.)
When Swift moved to her Fearless era on Thursday, she gave fans a blast from the past when she donned a Naeem Khan frock featuring silver and black beaded fringe. Swift first rocked a nearly identical design on her Fearless tour back in 2009. While singing her hits on stage in Paris, Swift strummed a silver rhinestone embellished guitar, which reminded Us of the same bedazzled instrument she used over a decade ago. Swift also accessorized with a similar pair of black sparkly boots that she donned in 2009.
THIS IS NOT TAYLOR’S VERSION?!? WHAT DOES IT MEANNNN #ParisTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/6j4Uh7YYoS
— The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) May 9, 2024
During her Red set, which came after Fearless in a shocking twist, Swift pulled out a new sequin T-shirt which featured “This Is Not Taylor’s Version” written across the body.
She also sported a new purple ballgown during her Speak Now section.
For her Folklore set, she sported a bright yellow dress, instead of her go-to bone colored frock.