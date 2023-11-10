Taylor Swift swept Us away with new hot pink Eras Tour outfits.

Kicking off her international leg of shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Swift, 33, graced the stage on Thursday, November 9, in a custom Versace bodysuit that gave off “Lover” vibes. The flattering one-piece was covered with fuchsia crystals and sequins that made her shine bright like a diamond.

Swift paired the catsuit with bespoke bubblegum pink Christian Louboutin boots. The fashion house “produced a range of both custom and existing silhouettes in a variety of shapes and heels” for Swift, according to the luxury label’s website. The red sole Eleonora Botta boots feature “thousands of strass crystals” that were made with “one by one hand-applied intricate crystal embroideries and colorways.” Swift topped the look off with fishnets stockings layered over shimmery Capezio tights.

The pop star wore the outfits while singing her songs, “Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince,” “Cruel Summer,” “The Man,” “You Need to Calm Down,” “Lover,” and “The Archer” for her Lover era of the tour.

While singing “The Man,” Swift suited up in a Versace blazer. Like the bodysuit, the jacket was adorned with jewels, making the hitmaker sparkle from every angle in the stadium.

During her U.S. leg of the tour, Swift donned different versions of the “Lover” bodysuit and “The Man” blazer.

One piece featured blue, purple and pink sequins and crystals while another was made with blue, gold and silver embellishments. The third gave Us a “Lavender Haze” feel with purple and gold crystals finished with lilac tassels dangling over her legs.

Swift’s previous Eras Tour looks in the U.S. also included a sparkly silver jacket that she occasionally swapped out for a black sequin version finished with silver stripes and gold buttons.

During the rest of her Thursday set, Swift sported ball gowns during her Speak Now era, fringe mini dresses while singing songs from Fearless, a black catsuit with red snakes for Reputation, cottagecore numbers for her Folklore and Evermore albums, shorts and a black hat — which she gave away to a fan — during Red and a navy blue bodysuit for Midnights.

During her Midnights routine, Swift sparkled in an Oscar de la Renta leotard featuring a fringed skirt with dangling beads and a garter. White singing “Vigilante S–t,” she gave the audience a seductive lap dance.

The Eras Tour is set to continue in Asia, Europe and Australia before returning to the U.S. and Canada in October 2024.