Classic and chic! Oscar de la Renta’s Creative Directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia tell Us the quintessentially American brand is “feminine and timeless; it’s full of rich textiles and vibrant colors.”

“When we began as Oscar’s assistants, the world of fashion was moving at a much slower pace. Today, fashion is rapidly changing so we must always think about creating pieces that our girls aspire to wear. The one constant is that we can always rely on the tremendous support from the de la Renta family,” Garcia tells Us.

Celebs can always count on the brand for a standout red carpet ensemble. Kim says she knows it’s a successful look “When our design brings out her individual personality and she can feel her very best.”

A particularly memorable red carpet moment for Garcia was accompanying Zoë Kravitz to The Met Gala in 2017. “It was incredibly special for me. We formed a deep personal connection and I have since become like a big brother, championing and celebrating her accomplishments,” he says. “She’s an edgy, modern beauty.” The ODLR gown she wore to the Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards this year is the background on his phone, he admits.

Other A-list fans include Sandra Bullock; “She’s graceful, charming and always willing to try bold colors,” Kim says. And Scarlett Johansson, who rocked their designs at the Oscars. “She’s sexy and elegant, and knows exactly what she wants,” Garcia says.

