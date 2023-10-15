Taylor Swift dominated the weekend box office as she debuted her Eras Tour concert film in theaters around the world.

While AMC will not provide official numbers until Monday, October 15, Comscore estimates Swift pulled in between $95 million and $97 million on opening weekend at the domestic box office, per The Hollywood Reporter. It is the top-grossing concert film of all time in North America.

Eras blew the competition out of the water in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. The Exorcist: Believer, which moved release dates to avoided going head-to-head with Swift, is in second place at the domestic weekend box office, earning $11 million. PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie was in third with $7 million, Saw X was in fourth with $5.6 million and The Creator rounded out the top five with $4.3 million.

The singer, 33, kicked off her record-breaking Eras Tour in Arizona in March. Shortly after wrapping the first U.S. leg in August, she announced that the concert would be heading to theaters.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift wrote via Instagram at the time. “Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk).”

Nearly one month later, Swift confirmed that the movie was set for a global release, screening in 8,500 cinemas across 100 countries. “The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide,” she shared via Instagram in September. “Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13!”

In the days before the film’s Friday, October 13, debut, Variety reported that it had surpassed $100 million in advance ticket sales worldwide. The movie previously broke the record for single-day ticket sales at AMC Theatres, raking in $26 million in North America alone.

Swift celebrated the milestone occasion with a premiere of the film held at The Grove in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 11.

The movie’s success comes amid a busy time for Swift. While she has been on a break from her stadium tour since late August, she will release her highly anticipated 1989 (Taylor’s Version) rerecording on October 27. She will then head to Argentina and Brazil in November for her final tour dates of the year before the international leg resumes in February.

Despite her full schedule, Swift has been making headlines by hanging out with Travis Kelce during her downtime. She cheered on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, at two of his NFL games, sending fans into a frenzy. Although she missed his October 8 match-up in Minnesota, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Swift flew to Kansas City from Nashville on October 6 “to see Travis,” one day after his birthday.

Kelce addressed the attention on the same day as Swift’s visit. “It feels like I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now I’m even more on top of the world,” he said during a press conference. “You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason. You just have to keep living, learning and enjoying the moments. At the end of the day, I have always been good at compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused. I will just keep rolling with that.”

The pair were seen holding hands after making cameos on Saturday Night Live on October 14.