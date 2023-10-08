Taylor Swift apparently did not make the trek to Minnesota for her third consecutive Kansas City Chiefs game.
Though many hoped to see the singer, 33, cheering on Travis Kelce as his team played the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, October 8, NFL announcers confirmed her absence shortly after kickoff.
“In case you’re wondering, seven words I thought would never leave my lips in my career, what are they? Taylor Swift is not at the game,” commentator Jim Nantz told viewers. “There are some brokenhearted people I just saw in the stands. She was questionable all week, but it looks like it’s officially inactive for today.”
Swift spent the previous two Sundays in the stands. After weeks of dating rumors, she enthusiastically supported Kelce, 34, at Arrowhead Stadium as the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears on September 24. She was seen chatting with his mom, Donna Kelce, in the tight end’s private suite and jumping up and down after he scored a touchdown. Later that night, the pair attended an after party with Travis’ teammates at a Kansas City restaurant that he rented out.
One week later, Swift was joined by a legion of her celebrity friends — including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter, Antoni Porowski, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, and Swift’s brother, Austin Swift — while rooting for Travis as the Chiefs narrowly defeated the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Taylor was also spotted hugging Donna during the game.
Following the match-up against the Jets, Travis liked an Instagram video that showed Taylor reacting to his teammate Isiah Pacheco’s touchdown. He also commented on a post of Erin Andrews and her “Calm Down” podcast cohost, Charissa Thompson, encouraging Taylor to date Travis during an August episode. “You two are something else!!” he wrote via Instagram, adding praise hands emojis. “I owe you big time!!”
While in New Jersey for the game, Travis was photographed outside of Taylor’s apartment in nearby New York City the day before besting the Jets. That evening, Taylor had a girls’ night with Brittany, 28, Lively, 36, Turner, 27, and several other friends, grabbing dinner at Emilio’s Ballato in the city.
Taylor and Travis were first linked when he revealed during a July episode of his “New Heights” podcast that he did not get to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it while attending her Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium. Two months later, she fueled dating speculation when she took him up on his invitation to the Chiefs’ game against the Bears.
“To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with Mom, to see how Chiefs Kingdom was all excited that she was there,” Travis gushed on his podcast after the Bears match-up. “It was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure.”
Following the duo’s viral outing in Kansas City, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that they were “enjoying each other’s company and getting to know each other.” While Taylor and Travis were not “serious” at the time, the insider added that “anything is possible” as they were “getting closer and closer every day.”