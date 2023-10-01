Welcome to New York, Travis Kelce, it’s been waiting for you.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 33, arrived in the Big Apple one day before his NFL team hit the gridiron at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

Kelce was spotted just outside new love interest Taylor Swift’s NYC apartment on Saturday, September 30, where he seemingly sent Us all a message with his fashion choices.

Kelce looked casual in a black tee that read, “I’m not doing s—t today. Mission accomplished,” and a pair of pinstriped trousers. Kelce completed his look with a matching baseball cap that read, “New York, New York,” and bright green sneakers.

While Kelce’s shirt seemingly hinted that he was having a low-key day (and perhaps to distract from his appearance outside Swift’s home), his Sunday, October 1, will be more action-packed. His Chiefs will play one of their first away games of the season against the New York Jets.

The Sunday Night Football occasion has also created buzz as reports surfaced that Swift, 33, is set to make an appearance in the stands. (Rumors of Swift’s prospective cameo were further fueled when she was spotted at dinner with Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Matthews, earlier on Saturday.)

Kelce initially revealed on a July episode of his “New Heights” podcast that he wanted to get to know the Grammy winner after failing to exchange numbers at her Eras Tour concert in KC. A mutual friend later set up the pair and they privately went on two dates.

“They have been on a few dates and Taylor is smitten with him,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “It is not serious, and Taylor is having fun right now. … [Taylor is] working hard right now and not looking for anything serious, but anything is possible. They’re getting closer and closer every day.”

Kelce then invited Swift to watch him “rock the stage” at Arrowhead Stadium, which is where she performed her Eras Tour show in Missouri, and she pulled up on September 24. The “Anti-Hero” singer, clad in Chiefs merch, sat in Kelce’s private box next to his mother, Donna Kelce.

“That was pretty ballsy [of her],” Travis told his brother, Jason Kelce, during the Wednesday, September 27, episode of their podcast. “I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her.”

He continued: “On top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans. It was absolutely electric. To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how Chiefs Kingdom was all excited that she was there … it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure.”

Travis and Swift left the stadium together in his personal convertible before heading to a post-game party with his teammates. For the festivities, Travis traded his red-and-gold uniform for a KidSuper Studios two-piece in a light blue hue that perfectly matched Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) aesthetic.