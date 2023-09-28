Travis Kelce may want to keep his relationship with Taylor Swift under the radar, but Jason Kelce still has plenty to say.
Jason, 35, chimed in on his brother’s dating life during an appearance on SportsRadio 94 WIP on Wednesday, September 27. “It was fun watching the whole world take it in, to be honest with you,” the Philadelphia Eagles athlete teased, referring to the widespread reaction to Swift, 33, cheering on Travis, also 33, at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, September 24.
Despite the frenzy, Jason noted that he was “more focused” on catching up with his brother and mom Donna Kelce after the Chiefs’ big win than anything else. Swift sat beside Donna in the Kelce family suite at Arrowhead Stadium before leaving with Travis when the game ended.
“I saw videos of the brigade that the Chiefs had to put outside the suite that she was in — you just hope that somebody of her level and stature can enjoy the game,” Jason continued. “And it certainly, I mean, seemed like she was enjoying it from all accounts and everybody I talked to.”
When asked about the reaction to his previous comments about Travis’ love life — Jason joked on the same radio show earlier this month that rumors about his brother and Swift were “100 percent true” — Jason explained that he was just being “sarcastic.” He clarified on Wednesday that he doesn’t know too much about how far the pair have taken their connection.
“I wish I could tell you. I have gotten no inclination from Travis … I would say with this one, it definitely seems like he is going above and beyond to be a gentleman,” Jason said. “I think that he can probably handle both of those gears when necessary.”
After stirring the pot more than once before Swift’s attendance at Travis’ game, Jason noted, “I’m happy that it finally happened out in the public eye so I can hopefully stop being asked questions about it.”
Travis broke his silence on the A-list Arrowhead sighting on Wednesday, teasing on his and Jason’s “New Heights” podcast that Swift was “ballsy” for showing up to the stadium. “Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. … I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing,” he gushed.
Swift brought an “absolutely electric” energy to the game, he continued. “To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there … it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure.”
The twosome were spotted getting cozy at a private afterparty following the Chiefs’ victory. In photos published by TMZ, Swift sat on Travis’ lap with her arm around his shoulders.
Swift and Travis have “only hung out twice,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. A second insider noted that the pair aren’t “serious” about their relationship yet — but “anything is possible.”
“They’re getting closer and closer every day,” the source told Us.