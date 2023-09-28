Travis Kelce may want to keep his relationship with Taylor Swift under the radar, but Jason Kelce still has plenty to say.

Jason, 35, chimed in on his brother’s dating life during an appearance on SportsRadio 94 WIP on Wednesday, September 27. “It was fun watching the whole world take it in, to be honest with you,” the Philadelphia Eagles athlete teased, referring to the widespread reaction to Swift, 33, cheering on Travis, also 33, at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, September 24.

Despite the frenzy, Jason noted that he was “more focused” on catching up with his brother and mom Donna Kelce after the Chiefs’ big win than anything else. Swift sat beside Donna in the Kelce family suite at Arrowhead Stadium before leaving with Travis when the game ended.

“I saw videos of the brigade that the Chiefs had to put outside the suite that she was in — you just hope that somebody of her level and stature can enjoy the game,” Jason continued. “And it certainly, I mean, seemed like she was enjoying it from all accounts and everybody I talked to.”

Related: A Complete Guide to Travis and Jason Kelce's Family NFL players Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce made history in 2023 when they became the first brothers to face off against each other at the Super Bowl. When Jason, who is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Travis, who is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, cross paths on the football field, […]

When asked about the reaction to his previous comments about Travis’ love life — Jason joked on the same radio show earlier this month that rumors about his brother and Swift were “100 percent true” — Jason explained that he was just being “sarcastic.” He clarified on Wednesday that he doesn’t know too much about how far the pair have taken their connection.

“I wish I could tell you. I have gotten no inclination from Travis … I would say with this one, it definitely seems like he is going above and beyond to be a gentleman,” Jason said. “I think that he can probably handle both of those gears when necessary.”

After stirring the pot more than once before Swift’s attendance at Travis’ game, Jason noted, “I’m happy that it finally happened out in the public eye so I can hopefully stop being asked questions about it.”

Related: Every NFL Star and Celeb Invested in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hollywood and the entire NFL are in need of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce friendship bracelets. Ever since Kelce revealed he got shut down by Swift after one of her Eras Tour performances in July 2023 — he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but she had “to save […]

Travis broke his silence on the A-list Arrowhead sighting on Wednesday, teasing on his and Jason’s “New Heights” podcast that Swift was “ballsy” for showing up to the stadium. “Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. … I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing,” he gushed.

Swift brought an “absolutely electric” energy to the game, he continued. “To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there … it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure.”

Related: Taylor Swift's Exes: What the Singer's Former Flames Are Doing Now Taylor Swift’s relationship history is made up of many different types of men, including a British crooner, a Kennedy, an Avengers villain and a movie werewolf. Swift has been linked to massive stars, such as Harry Styles and Joe Jonas, in addition to lesser-known names like Conor Kennedy and a then-up-and-coming actor Lucas Till. All […]

The twosome were spotted getting cozy at a private afterparty following the Chiefs’ victory. In photos published by TMZ, Swift sat on Travis’ lap with her arm around his shoulders.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Swift and Travis have “only hung out twice,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. A second insider noted that the pair aren’t “serious” about their relationship yet — but “anything is possible.”

“They’re getting closer and closer every day,” the source told Us.