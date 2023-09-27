Travis Kelce couldn’t be happier that Taylor Swift showed up at his party.

The 33-year-old Kansas City Chiefs athlete recapped his team’s Sunday, September 24, victory during the Wednesday, September 27, episode of his “New Heights” podcast with Jason Kelce. While the siblings kicked off the episode discussing Jason, 35, and his undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, they couldn’t avoid Swift, 33, for long.

“How’s it feel that Taylor Swift has finally put you on the map?” Jason teased his brother.

Travis was happy to give credit where it was due. “Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up,” he said. “That was pretty ballsy.”

Related: Inside Taylor Swift's Star-Studded Dating History While she's recently taken a self-proclaimed hiatus from men, the 1989 songstress has been linked to a slew of hotties over the years. See the celebs that have inspired some of Swift's most-popular songs

Swift was spotted in Travis’ suite at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, cheering and chatting with his mom, Donna Kelce, while sporting Chiefs colors. Her appearance came two months after Travis publicly revealed he was rejected by Swift when he tried to give her a friendship bracelet at her Eras Tour stop in the same stadium this summer.

Travis gushed over Swift’s energy at the game, noting that it was “hilarious” to see the reaction from players and fans alike. “I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing … and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans. We script it all, ladies and gentleman,” he teased. “It was absolutely electric.”

He continued: “To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there … it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure.”

Related: Every NFL Star and Celeb Invested in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hollywood and the entire NFL are in need of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce friendship bracelets. Ever since Kelce revealed he got shut down by Swift after one of her Eras Tour performances in July 2023 — he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but she had “to save […]

After weeks of rumors about a potential romance, Sunday marked the first time Travis and Swift were officially seen together. The pair rode off together in Travis’ convertible following the game, which Travis referred to on Wednesday as — in true Swiftie fashion — “the getaway car.”

He expressed his gratitude to Swift once again, saying, “Shout-out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage.”

As fans continue to speculate about the duo’s status, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Swift and Travis are “getting closer and closer every day” — but their relationship isn’t serious at the moment.

“They have been on a few dates … Taylor is having fun right now,” the insider explained, adding that Swift is “not looking for anything serious” because of her busy touring schedule. “But anything is possible.”

Related: Taylor Swift's Exes Most Candid Quotes About Her Songwriting Writing what she knows! Taylor Swift is notorious for penning personal tunes about her high-profile relationships, but how do her exes feel about being her muses? The Grammy winner has been using her love life as inspiration since her self-titled debut dropped in 2006, featuring hits “Tim McGraw” and “Teardrops on My Guitar.” More than […]

A second source revealed that the twosome were “in contact for a while” before the game. “He’s thrilled she came to see him and it all went off perfectly,” the insider continued. “Taylor had such a blast and got along great with his mom and friends too.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Per a third source, Swift and Travis are “enjoying each other’s company and getting to know each other.”

Before Wednesday’s podcast drop, Travis was relatively tight-lipped about his status with Swift — but his brother repeatedly stirred the pot. “No one actually knows what’s going on, especially when you got Jason Kelce on live television telling people both sides … The guy is absolutely ridiculous,” Travis joked on “The Pat McAfee Show” earlier this month. “Please everybody stop asking my brother!”