Travis Kelce “calmly” told his Kansas City Chiefs teammates that Taylor Swift would be at their Sunday, September 24, game against the Chicago Bears. However, quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t know if he could believe the news.

“He told me at, like, the last minute. There are some things with Trav where he, kind of, just says it and you don’t know if it’s true or not,” Mahomes, 28, shared during a post-game press conference. “Friday, he was just like, ‘Ah, yeah, I think she’s coming to the game … this weekend’ and moved about his business. … That’s just Travis.”

Swift, 33, made headlines on Sunday when she attended the Chiefs game in Travis’ suite alongside his mom, Donna Kelce. Swift and Travis were also spotted leaving Arrowhead Stadium together following the game further fueling romance rumors.

Mahomes didn’t get a chance to meet the “tremendous” songstress while she was in Missouri.

“I guess if she ends up being with Travis, I’ll meet her at some point,” Mahomes shared during the press conference. “Seems like a good person, so hopefully, I can meet her one day.”

After the Chiefs beat the Bears 43 to 10 on Sunday, Mahomes gushed over his teammate’s possible new romance in various interviews. While on the field with Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews, Mahomes joked that he felt “pressure” with Swift in the stadium but made it his mission to get Travis the ball. (The tight end scored during the third quarter.)

“I knew I had to get it to Trav,” he shared. “He does his own thing and just makes up a route and I throw it to him. I think he wanted to get in the end zone as much as all the Swifties wanted him to.”

Travis first planted the seed of a possible romance with Swift after attending her Eras Tour concert in July, and dropping a hint about giving her his phone number on a friendship bracelet.

“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis said on his “New Heights” podcast — which he hosts alongside brother Jason Kelce — at the time. “So, I was a little butt-hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

Various outlets were quick to report that Travis had connected with Swift after the comments went viral. Not to mention, Jason continued to add fuel to the fire.

“It is hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about what is happening in Travis’ love life. I try to, like, keep his business [as] his business and straight out of that world,” the Philadelphia Eagles player shared during a radio show appearance on September 20. “Having said that. … I think it is 100 percent true.”

Travis, for his part, made a public plea to “stop asking my brother” about the Swift rumors while appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show” on September 21. (During the same interview, he publicly invited Swift to see him “rock the stage” at the stadium.)

“No one actually knows what’s going on, especially when you got Jason Kelce on live television telling people both sides — [saying] he doesn’t know, it’s true, this and that,” Travis joked. “The guy is absolutely ridiculous.”