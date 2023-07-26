Travis Kelce fumbled an opportunity to shoot his shot with Taylor Swift — and he’s still not over it.

Kelce, 33, dished on his Eras Tour experience while advertising for SeatGeek during the Wednesday, July 26, episode of his and brother Jason Kelce‘s “New Heights” podcast. Travis, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, attended one of Swift’s shows at his team’s Arrowhead Stadium earlier this month.

“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis confessed. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

When Jason, 35, asked what the bracelet was made of, Travis explained the tradition of trading jewelry at Swift’s shows. “I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

Jason — who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles — was curious whether his brother was referring to the number on his jersey, 87. Travis laughed off the suggestion, teasing, “You know which [number].”

Travis was bummed out by the rejection, adding, “She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal. But it was an unbelievable show. Kansas City showed out. … Everybody was dressed in pink and purple, going crazy for her.”

Swift, 33, has previously voiced her support for the Eagles, giving the team from her home state a shout-out in the Evermore song “Gold Rush.” Jason predicted that Swift wasn’t interested in fraternizing with the NFL enemy.

“She probably just haven’t gotten over the Super Bowl yet. … Maybe she just made something up,” Jason teased. (The brothers and their respective teams faced off in February’s championship game, with the Chiefs winning 38-35.)

Before Swift dodged Travis’ advances, Us Weekly confirmed in April that she split from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn. The now-exes dated for six years before calling it quits.

“Fame factored into their split. Joe is very shy and never liked all of the attention that came with dating one of the most popular singers in the world,” a source exclusively told Us of the breakup, adding that Alwyn, 32, never “blamed” Swift for her star status.

While Swift hasn’t directly addressed the end of her and Alwyn’s relationship, fans are convinced she dropped clues in the Eras setlist. Shortly before news broke of the pair’s split, Swift traded out “Invisible String” for “The 1” in the Folklore section of her three-hour concert. She continued to perform surprise songs that seemingly hinted at her post-breakup mindset, from “You’re Not Sorry” to “False God.” (Some concertgoers even caught Swift shedding tears during some shows.)

An insider told Us in April that Swift was “enjoying her freedom” and “feeling very optimistic” after ending things with Alwyn. Weeks later, she was linked to Matty Healy — but their whirlwind romance didn’t last.

Travis, for his part, previously dated Kayla Nicole for five years before calling it quits in 2022.