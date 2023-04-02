Take the friendship bracelets and enjoy the moment! Taylor Swift had the sweetest exchange with BFF Selena Gomez’s little sister, Gracie Teefey, at the Saturday, April 1, Eras Tour concert.

During the 33-year-old singer’s rendition of “22” at Arlington, Texas’ AT&T Stadium, Gracie, 9, was spotted, per social media footage, approaching the stage. Gracie, whom Gomez’s mother Mandy Teefey shares with husband Brian Teefey, sported a purple dress that was reminiscent of the “Anti-Hero” songstress’ Speak Now era in 2010. Once Swift spotted Gracie at the edge of the stage, she whipped off her fedora and handed it to the elementary schooler. Gracie, in turn, presented the Grammy Award winner with a homemade friendship bracelet. (Much like the lyrics in her “You’re On Your Own, Kid” track, Swifties have taken it upon themselves to trade beaded baubles before the concert.)

Gracie, who is also besties with the next-generation of Kardashian-Jenners, attended the Saturday show with her big sister. The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, was spotted by eagle-eyed fans wearing a white Folklore-inspired cardigan and rocking out to Swift’s hits.

“Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world. Proud to know you! love you forever and always,” Gomez gushed via Instagram on Sunday, April 2, sharing concert footage.

The Valentine’s Day actress and Gomez have been fast friends since 2008 when they first connected amid their respective flings with brothers Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas.

“I knew from when I met [Selena] I would always have her back,” Swift told the Wall Street Journal in January 2020 of their bond. “In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.”

Gomez, who has long been the “London Boy” performer’s No. 1 cheerleader, is not the only celebrity fan to attend one of Swift’s Eras shows. Stars including Emma Roberts, Ellen Pompeo, Emma Watson and NFL star JJ Watt have also been spotted grooving at some of Swift’s recent shows in Arizona, Nevada and Texas.

Eras Tour is Swift’s first concert tour in four years after her 2018 Reputation shows. Eras, which runs through this summer, features a rotating setlist of the Cats star’s biggest hits from all of LPs and re-recordings.

“One thing we said about the Eras Tour: ‘You think you can just go online, you think you can just scroll and know the setlist?’” Swift quipped during her Friday, March 31, show in Arlington, defending her changing songs. “’You think you can just come prepared with little flashcards [that list the song order and my outfits]?’ Let it be said about the Eras Tour, we’re tricksy. That’s what we are, [and] we enjoy a good, healthy setlist hijinks.”