Selena-Gomez-Reveals-Advice-She-Gave-Little-Sister-Before-Red-Carpet-Debut





Lean on me. Selena Gomez‘s little sister, Gracie Teefey, made her red carpet debut at the Frozen 2 premiere in November, but she didn’t have to stress about the event with her big sibling by her side.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer, 27, revealed the sisterly advice she gave the 6-year-old before they hit the red carpet in an interview with BBC One’s music show Sounds on Wednesday, December 11.

“Honestly, it was the coolest feeling,” Gomez recalled of their girls’ night out. “I said to her, ‘This is my favorite red carpet I have ever done.’ Because she’s never done any of that and we didn’t force her to do that. Everything we do … to keep her safe, but my sister’s become very dramatic now. She’s all about the dresses, and the glitter.”

The Disney Channel alum wanted to ease her sister into the spotlight but Teefey wasn’t shy to have all eyes on her.

“I bent down and I looked at her before we stepped on and I said, ‘If you get nervous, if you get overwhelmed, just pull my hand and I’ll take you off immediately,’” Gomez explained. “And she’s like, ‘K,’ and walked straight on the carpet and has her full moment with the feathers.”

She joked, “I’m standing there, and I’m like, ‘Gracie, get me in the picture too.’”

Gomez showed off their matching Marc Jacobs prairie dresses with identical feathered and jeweled capes via Instagram one day after the premiere.

“Hope I’m officially the best big sissy ever now,” Gomez captioned a series of photos with her sister. “She was LIVING her best life!! Frozen 2 was amazing!!!”

An onlooker told Us Weekly on November 8 that the duo appeared to be enjoying themselves.

“They were so cute,” the insider said at the time.“Selena was talking to her sister closely before the movie started, and she was smiling and giggling.”

Gomez even took time to chat with a fan following the screening. “After the movie, she quickly exited the theater as the credits were still rolling and took her sister out a side entrance outside the theater to the garage to their car,” the onlooker continued. “A fan quickly stopped and told Selena she was a huge fan and asked to take a photo, and Selena warmly thanked her for being a fan and took the picture! She was really nice about it.”

The Monte Carlo star has been in a more positive mindset this year following her decade-long, on-off relationship with Justin Bieber, which ended in 2018. She opened up that she is taking time to focus on herself in an interview on the Zach Sang Show in October.

“I’m chillin right now, you guys,” she said. “Honestly that [dating] is so stressful so I’ve been having way too much fun being on my own. It sucked for the first year, I was like, ‘I just wanna cuddle, I just wanna watch something and be adored.’ Now it feels good. Now it feels awesome.”