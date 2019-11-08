Love is an open door, and Selena Gomez invited little sister Gracie Teefey to the Frozen 2 premiere at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on Thursday, November 7.

Even better, the pop star, 27, and her little sister, 6, walked the red carpet in matching dresses.

“Hope I’m officially the best big sissy ever now,” Gomez wrote on Instagram. “She was LIVING her best life!! Frozen 2 was amazing!!!”

“They were so cute,” an onlooker exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Selena was talking to her sister closely before the movie started, and she was smiling and giggling.”

And even though the singer was enjoying some sisterly bonding time, she generously stopped to chat with a fan following the screening.

“After the movie, she quickly exited the theater as the credits were still rolling and took her sister out a side entrance outside the theater to the garage to their car,” the onlooker adds. “A fan quickly stopped and told Selena she was a huge fan and asked to take a photo, and Selena warmly thanked her for being a fan and took the picture! She was really nice about it.”

Also in attendance at the premiere were Frozen 2 stars Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood and Jason Ritter, as well as Busy Philipps, Erika Christensen and many other A-listers.

Gomez’s outing with her sister comes weeks after ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber tied the knot with Hailey Bieber for the second time. For her part, the “Lose You to Love Me Singer” singer opened up about romantic hopes during an appearance on the Zach Sang Show on October 25.

“I’ve been super, super single for two years and I want to know what that love will look like next for me,” she said. “I want it to be real and I don’t want it to be codependent or messy or lack of communication. When you get older you find people who are actually right for you, that are actually on the same wavelength.”

Scroll down for more photos of Gomez — and the Anna to her Elsa! — at the Frozen 2 premiere.