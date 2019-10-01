Sealed with a kiss! Justin Bieber shared two photos from his second wedding to Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) on Instagram in the early hours of Tuesday, October 1.

“My bride is [fire],” the Grammy winner, 25, captioned the black-and-white snaps, which were taken in a photo booth at the couple’s reception in South Carolina on Monday, September 30.

In the first picture, Justin stole a kiss from Hailey, 22, as she lovingly adjusted his bow tie. For the second, the newlyweds goofed off, with the bride wrapping her arms around the groom and sticking out her tongue.

Justin and Hailey — who have been legally married since their September 2018 ceremony at a New York City courthouse — invited approximately 100 of their close friends and family members to the Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel in Bluffton, South Carolina, for Monday’s traditional, religious wedding. The guest list included Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Jaden Smith, Justine Skye and Justin’s manager, Scooter Braun.

The “Love Yourself” singer and the model kicked off their wedding festivities on Sunday, September 29, with a cocktail party and a rehearsal dinner at Palmetto Bluff’s banquet hall, Moreland Landing. The couple arrived on a speedboat, with Justin wearing a white polo shirt, black pants and boat shoes and Hailey rocking a short, off-the-shoulder white dress. She had a bow in her hair and on the back of her heels.

The Biebers dated from 2015 to 2016 before getting back together in June 2018 after Justin’s split from on-off girlfriend Selena Gomez. They got engaged in the Bahamas one month after rekindling their romance.

“We’re two young people who are learning as we go,” the Drop the Mic cohost said in her and Justin’s joint Vogue cover story in March. “We’re committed to growing together and supporting each other in [life’s] changes. That’s how I look at it. At the end of the day, too, he’s my best friend. I never get sick of him.”

