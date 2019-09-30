



“I do” round two! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have arrived in South Carolina for their second wedding ceremony, Us Weekly can confirm.

The 25-year-old “Love Yourself” singer, the 22-year-old model and several of their guests checked into the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, on Sunday, September 29, a source tells Us. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Bieber and Baldwin kicked off the wedding festivities with a cocktail party and rehearsal dinner on Sunday evening.

While the Grammy winner looked casual in a white polo and black pants, the Drop of Mic host stunned in a white off-the-shoulder dress and Jimmy Choo heels. She completed her look with a bow in her hair, which matched the bows on the back of her stilettos.

Bieber and Baldwin tied the knot for the first time at a courthouse in New York City in September 2018. The couple’s nuptials came three months after they got back together.

Days before the twosome are set to exchange vows again on Monday, September 30, Bieber shared two throwback photos with Baldwin.

“My wife and I where it all began,” the “Sorry” crooner wrote alongside a photo of the pair as teenagers on Friday, September 27.

Two days later, Bieber shared a second pic, which included his mother, Patti Mallette, and Hailey’s parents, Stephen and Kennya Baldwin.

“Me and the wife! and the in laws!!” he wrote. “Thanks for lettin ur daughter marry a savage like me.”

Bieber and Hailey, who first met in 2009, were romantically linked in 2015. After calling it quits, Bieber reunited with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez. The Drew House designer and the Disney alum split for good in March 2018.

Hailey, meanwhile, celebrated her bachelorette party with the help of her bestie Kendall Jenner on Wednesday, September 25.

“They were having a great time,” an eyewitness at Ysabel restaurant in Los Angeles told Us. “Every time we saw Hailey, she was hysterical laughing. She looked like she was having the time of her life. She was glowing and looked amazing.”

